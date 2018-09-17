Jeff Beal premieres score for Battleground with UM’s HMI Orchestra

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On September 7 music lovers, students and supporters of the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music Henry Mancini Institute enjoyed a magical musical experience at UM’s Gusman Hall, witnessing 5-time Emmy winning composer Jeff Beal conduct the Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra. This was the Opening Night Red Carpet Celebration for the season and the house was packed. A two part program began with Beal’s conducting his scores from movies and concluding with a thrilling stage to screen world premiere performance of Beal’s score to “Battleground” from Stephen King’s short story collection “Nightmares and Dreamscapes.”

The movie, starring William Hurt had no dialogue; so, the score, beautifully played by the HMI orchestra that had very little time for rehearsal, was the other star. Beal’s musical genius was captured that evening as the audience experienced a captivating show demonstrating how music plays such a critical role in movie production. Frost Music Live continues through April with more than 100 concerts featuring the Signature Series with some very special guest artists from the pop, jazz, Latin, country and classical worlds. For more information visit www.frostmusiclive.com.

On the festival front, leading up to the Junior Orange Bowl’s 70th anniversary kick off celebration on September 20 at University of Miami’s Newman Alumni Center, the organization had a busy August. Beginning with a volunteer appreciation networker on August 16th, a 70th Birthday Bash at Kendra Scott on August 18, and ending with a Back to School fundraiser at Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza on August 21. For those interested in becoming involved in volunteering, the Junior Orange Bowl events offer many opportunities to serve. Specific events that are held over several days can especially use more volunteers such as Sports Ability Games, Basketball and Tennis. For more information, call 305-662-1210 or visit jrorangebowl.org.

In upcoming event news, District 6990 Rotarians and guests are invited to attend the September 23 Marlins vs. Reds game.

Baseline reserved tickets are $21 with a portion of proceeds to benefit Rotary International’s “End-Polio” Campaign. Game starts at 1:10 p.m. This is a great outing to socialize, make new friends, cheer on our Marlins and help support a great cause. For more information contact Bray Ladow at 305-480-1507.

Throughout the year Rotarians raise funds to eradicate polio in addition to countless other charitable projects and programs with its mission of “Service Above Self.” With that in mind, various Rotary Clubs schedule regular coastal cleanups during the year.

Most recently on September 15, Gables Rotarians worked from 9 a.m. – noon, doing just that at Mattheson Hammock Park.

By the way, if you have a tattered American flag that needs disposal, the Boy Scout Troop of Coral Gables and the Rotary Club of Brickell invite you to bring it to the Scout House, 1107 South Greenway Drive, on October 13, at 6 p.m. for a flag retirement ceremony. The public is invited and refreshments will be served. To RSVP, email vbrieant@gmail.com.

Until next time, keep making each day count.