Jingle Bells Run kicked off a fun month of events

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On December 8, hundreds of fun loving runners and walkers dressed in Santa and holiday attire to support the Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bells Run at The Falls and helping raise approximately $30,000. This is the longest-running, holiday-themed 5K race series anywhere and it’s no wonder why. It is hilarious. Two of the funniest were Eric Bradley and Phong Truong with their antler headpieces and colorful tutus. Among the many supporting the event were members of the Coral Gables Woman’s Club, many of whom live in the Pinecrest area. The club had raised $1,000 for the Run at a fundraiser to match the annual $1,000 donation for a total gift of $2,000.00 that they presented at the race.

Representing the club that morning with this writer were board member Donna Myrill and dental clinic director Dr. Iris Torres. Club President Arely Ruiz was also on hand to emcee the event for the Foundation’s Executive Director and CGWC member Lisa Boccia. The Arthritis Foundation is one close to the heart of this woman’s club whose past president Mireya Kilmon has been a spokes person for the organization and has suffered with Arthritis for years. Sadly, this was Lisa’s last event for the Arthritis Foundation before starting her new job with Autism Speaks in the next few weeks.

Speaking of events, Coral Gables Woman’s Club had two fundraisers just days before that weekend on December 3. The club coordinated its monthly Gringo Bingo hosted by Clutch Burger to raise funds for the Jr. Orange Bowl Festival raising almost $800 and then two days later had a Prohibition Repeal Speakeasy Party at their clubhouse to benefit the Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic that serves currently 600 children of the working poor. The Jr. Orange Bowl, whose numerous events showcase our youth, and the Woman’s Club’s Dental Clinic and its Children’s Festival both serve our young people in their own unique ways. It was especially fun to have the JOBC’s Youth Ambassadors and Jobie at Gringo Bingo to promote the festival and the JOBC Parade on December 15.

Speaking of the JOBC, the festival’s Annual Jr. Orange Bowl Parade was one of the best in years with a new date that certainly made it easier for visiting and local bands to participate. Coming off that event, the committee goes right into the JOBC’s International Tennis Tournament (Dec. 14-23); the Jr. Orange Bowl’s Annual National Basketball Classic at Miami Palmetto High School on December 27, 28 and December 30, and the International Golf Tournament Jan. 2-6, 2020. For more on these and other JOBC events, visit www.jrorangebowl.org.

Until next time, keep making each day count.