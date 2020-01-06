Joshua’s Heart fundraiser, Orange Bowl events and festivals ring in New Year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Kicking off the New Year, the Joshua’s Heart Foundation will be the beneficiary of the next Coral Gables Woman’s Club Gringo Bingo hosted by Clutch Burger on Giralda Avenue in the Gables on January 7, 7 – 9 p.m. Joshua’s Heart Foundation collects food and monetary donations to feed the poor in the community. The Foundation also focuses on increasing awareness about global hunger issues and mobilizing support for other hunger relief programs and activities. The Foundation is also a partner of the “back pack program,” an effort created to address the needs of hungry children at times when other resources are not available, such as weekends and school vacations. Tickets are only $35 for a yummy slider with fries, 6 bingo game cards, one specialty drink, wine or beer and unlimited sodas. Steven Bradley, Clutch owner, always gets great prizes and celebrity DJ German donates his talents with music to make every event a party. For tickets, email gloria@cnews.net.

This is one of many events that this busy woman’s club is planning. If you are looking for a fun educational family outing with your youngsters, their Children’s Festival on January 25 is just the ticket. Join the fun at the Coral Gables Woman’s Club clubhouse, 1001-9 East Ponce de Leon Blvd. Admission is free for all. There will be lots of food, popcorn station, interactive activities, career corners, butterfly experience and more. The Coral Gables Police Canine Unit will do a demonstration, while the Firefighters will set up a fun obstacle course for the kids. For more information on any of these club events, visit gfwccoralgableswomansclub.org. The club’s next major fundraiser, the Annual Gala, is February 29, Leap Day, and will benefit its free children’s dental clinic.

In other community news, the Orange Bowl Committee finished off 2019 with numerous events. From the Orange Bowl Classic, the AvMed Orange Bowl Coaches Luncheon and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Breakfast to the big bowl game with lots of Gators in town.

There were so many Gators at the Coaches Luncheon at Jungle Island on December 27 that the valet had to park cars across the street. Guests enjoyed a great opportunity to hear from the coaches, Gators’ Head Football Coach Dan Mullen, and Virginia’s Coach Bronco Mendenhall as well as several student athletes including Florida’s Josh Hammond, David Reese and Freddie Swain, and Virginia’s Bryce Hall, Benn Hogg and Bryce Perkins. The 2019 Orange Bowl Hall of Fame choices presented by Auto Nation were announced as Derrick Mayes – Notre Dame wide receiver, Travis Taylor – University of Florida wide receiver, and Vernon Carey Sr. – University of Miami offensive tackle. Travis Taylor was on hand to share some words with an appreciative crowd of Gator fans who remember him well. Among the many involved in sharing and participating in a most entertaining program were OB President and Chair, Jose Romano; Av Med, President & CEO, Jim Repp; OB CEO, Eric Poms; Steve Levy, ESPN Play-by-Play Announcer; as well as Brian Griese and Todd McShay, ESPN Annalysts.

On a sad note, at the luncheon the Orange Bowl Committee announced the passing of a dear member, Carlos Garcia. Carlos will be greatly missed. He was a Past Chairman of the Coral Gables Community Foundation and an amazing person who was recognized a few years back as one of Community Newspapers’ Gables Great.

Finally, wishing all our readers a very happy and prosperous 2020.

Until next time, keep making each day count.