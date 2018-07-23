July 4th picnic served as an international cultural exchange

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Independence Day, Rotary Clubs throughout the district seemed to have programs, picnics and more planned to celebrate our nation’s birth. Coral Gables Rotarians shared their picnic event at Matheson Hammock with Executive Director of Global Ties, Annette Alvarez, and their guests who came from around the world. The group represented 13 different countries from as far away as France, Nigeria, Romania, Turkey and Russia to Ecuador, Mexico and Papua New Guinea.

It was an all American type picnic that had some playing volleyball thanks to Pinecrest resident and Past President Greg Martini who brought the net and ball. Others just enjoyed sharing stories with the international visitors, partaking in a yummy BBQ from Shorty’s orchestrated by Past President Sally Baumgartner and various libations. Among the many enjoying the day were Club President Susan Fornaris and Sam Fornaris, Yolanda Woodbridge, Greg and Nancy Martini, Carlos Bolado, Bruce Kerestes, Terry and Charles Gomes, Keith Phillips, Bill Quesenberry, Frank Sexton, Hadley Williams, John, Jack and Helen Witty, George Reeves, Kelly Garces, Aaron Glasser, Ron Gerstl, Michaala Speijers and Hatsi Kiyanitza.

Rotarians continue to serve our community with international and local projects from helping programs for our armed forces to conservation and more. Most recently, the Gables Rotary’s International Committee has decided to help with an effort brought to them by fellow Rotarian, Joan Reitsma, of The Giving Tree, as part of a Thrivent Action Plan Project. Joan, whose store is at 248 Giralda in Coral Gables, has discounted yarns for those interested in knitting for our men and women overseas. She will even get you started if you don’t know how to knit. This is a great way to learn a new craft and help our military stay warm this winter. For more information, email Joan at <jlreitsma@aol.com>. The Giving Tree is located at 248 Giralda, in Coral Gables. Other civic groups are welcomed to join the effort.

Speaking of Rotary, congratulations go out to a longtime Gables Rotarian and Pinecrest resident, Fred Baddour, who tied the knot with Sophia on April 7, at St Phillip’s Episcopal Church. The ceremony was followed by a beautiful dinner reception at Riviera Country Club. Fred, well regarded for his philanthropic efforts, is President of CRB Geological and Environmental Services where he provided office space for more than a year for the Pinecrest Community Foundation. For many years, he also sponsored the Falls Auto Show, a fun family event that helped raise funds for Rotary’s veterans programs.

Until next time, keep making each day count.