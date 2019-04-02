Kings Bowl helps support Gringo Bingo fundraiser

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Clutch Burger’s Gringo Bingo for Gables Rotary’s veteran’s program fundraiser was a massive success in no small part due to Doral’s Kings Bowl at City Place. The popular CityPlace Doral venue donated an $1,800 party, which was won by President of the Rotary Club of Coral Gables Dr. Susan Fornaris, of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

Clutch Burger on Giralda Plaza in Coral Gables always has fun activities going on and a great menu. In fact, aside from having managed Kings Bowl before opening Clutch Burger, Steven and Ana are Doral residents.

Steven was so pleased with the first event that he plans on holding these charity fundraisers on a regular basis, the first Tuesday of every month. The April event benefits the Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic that serves disadvantaged children from all over Miami-Dade County who are in need of free dental care.

Many thanks to Ana and Steven Bradley and all the local merchants such as Local, Kao Sushi, Bulla, Kings Bowl, RICE, Dragonfly, Miss Saigon Bistro, The BAR, Pisco y Nazca, Smoothie King, The Golden Triangle, Divino Ceviche, Mara, Related ISG International Realty, Community Newspapers, DJ Germaine, and many other donors for their charitable outreach and support for worthy programs.

A Safe Haven for Newborn’s 6th Annual Walk to Eliminate Infant Abandonment on March 9, was a picture perfect day at Amelia Earhart Park. As always Norris Perez, who chaired the walk, was assisted that day by hard working volunteers especially her husband Joe Perez and board member Henry Delgado of Smith & Swollen.

Henry and other volunteer cooks worked hard most of the morning grilling some amazing burgers and hot dogs for sale to raise additional funds for the ASHFN. Of course, Business Forum Group in Doral’s Pete De La Torre came back again to emcee and Miami Heat’s Steve Stowe, Executive Director of the Miami Heat Charitable Foundation, led the Walk as Grand Marshal.

Thus far, this amazing organization founded by Nick Silver has saved 297 babies and helped 5,000 pregnant women.

For information, visit https://asafehavenfornewborns.com/annual-safe-haven-for-newborns-walk.

On April 13, 9 -2 p.m., women are invited to attend a Women’s Health Fair presented by the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club coordinated by the Club’s Home Life Chair Mayra Dominguez. The event will feature speakers addressing everything from financial management, retirement issues, health and fitness to assisted living options. Lite refreshments will be served and admission is free and open to the public with a reservation. There is limited seating, so those wishing to participate must RSVP with Mayra at mayra.dominguezcgwc@gmail.com.

May 4 promises to be a busy week, leading into Mothers’ Day weekend. With that in mind, the Coral Gables Woman’s Club is offering a wonderful afternoon event for daughters and granddaughters to share with their moms and grandmothers with a tradition high tea. Mark you calendars and email arely@arelypr.com the club president for more information or to reserve space.

That same night, May 4 at 6:30 p.m., plan on attending The Marc Jaiden Project 5th Annual Gala to be held at Eden Roc Miami Beach. The foundation benefits communities with limited resources to acquire better vision through screening, donated glasses, etc. By the way, several service organizations are helping collect use eyeglasses for the Marc Jaiden Foundation and asked anyone who would like to donate to email me gloria@cnews.net or visit www.marcjaiden.com for more information on the Gala.

Finally, after a fun Sunday Picnic at Tropical Park on March 10, member of Profit Inc., one of Miami-Dade County’s oldest business networking groups, gathered again that Thursday for an open house sponsored by Kemp Mobley at Westaff.

Members enjoyed touring the lovely offices and partaking in a lavish buffet. Among those attending were Robert Bean, Daneza Socarras, Dr. Gayle Carson, Enrique Yunis, Bill Garzia, Lawanda Loftus, and Javier Fernandez. Other notables attending were The Unconservatory’s dual pianists Kirk Whipple and Marilyn Morales. These two busy talented composers, musicians and entertainers have a lot on their plates including Marilyn’s musical, “Always Remember,” that is sure to be a hit.

Profit Inc. meets twice a month at 94th Aero Squadron for lunch. Those wanting more information on membership, visit profitinc.org.

Until next time, keep making each day count.