Mask you eyes for February 9th Gala

Mask your eyes and show your smile at Coral Gables Woman’s Club Gala on Saturday, February 9th. Enjoy an evening wearing your finest and masking your eyes for a Mardi Gras themed night of incredible food, entertainment, dancing and a silent auction to help the club raise funds for the Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic. This free clinic, attached to their historic clubhouse at 1009 East Ponce de Leon Blvd., provides more than $220,000 in free dental care to disadvantage children annually. Event chair, Iris Segui, and her silent auction chair, Mayra Dominguez, encourage retailers and businesses to help by donating items, buying a program ad or becoming sponsors. Individual tickets are only $100 which has to be the best deal in town for a Gala such as this. For more information on how you can help, contact Iris at 305 972-5405.

Also coming up in February, is the South Miami Rotary’s Art Festival on the weekend of February 23 on Sunset Drive which is always a fun event with great art and entertainment and food. To round out the weekend, on Sunday, February 24, the Rotary Club of Coral Gables will hold its Annual Chili Cook Off at Fred B. Hartnett Ponce Circle Park 1 – 5 p.m. They will have cash prizes for best chilis, crowd favorite and best decorations. Chairing this event once again is RCCG Past President Greg Martini ably assisted by a great committee including Bruce Kerestes who handles on the chef entries. Celebrity Chef Chris Valdes, of Food Network fame, will be among the panel judges this year. While admission is free, you will have to purchase a wrist band to taste the assorted chili being served. Beverages, burgers and dogs will also be available for purchase.

Closing out 2018, the winners of the Merrick Festival Caroling Competition were announced and lots of prize money. One of the winners was St. Thomas the Apostle’s Middle School Choir, winners of the Rotary Music Award and runner up in the Middle School category winning a total of $1,200. Kudos to Coral Gables Rotarian and Past President Sally Baumgartner for running the amazing event year after year. As is tradition, the winner of the Rotary Music Award performed at the last meeting of December for the Coral Gables Rotary Club. Roy Gonas, of South Miami Rotary attended representing the Carlton and Lady Susanna P. Tweed Foundation that also supports the competition.

Finally, Bay Plumbing held its open house and holiday party for Profit Inc. at Tarpon Bend that hosted a myriad of great parties this season. Among the many Profiteers enjoying the evening were Mike and Susan Sutta, Bob and Elena Kemper, Daneza Socarras, LaWanda Loftus, Jose Alonso, Dr. Joe Briggle, Rosemary Guilfoyle and, of course, Bay Plumbing’s owner, Robert Beans, to mention a few. Robert is a past president of Profit Inc., one of South Florida’s oldest networking organizations incorporated in 1970. This club meets twice a month on Thursdays at 94th Aero Squadron for lunch and holds open houses on the off weeks. To learn more about this dynamic group of business leaders, visit www.profitinc.org

Wishing all our readers a Happy New Year!

Until next time, keep making each day count.