Music, culture and charity events filling Fall calendar

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On October 15, 2018, music lovers came together at the UM Gusman Concert Hall for Broadway @ Frost featuring Joshua Henry and Marcus Lovett as part of the Frost Music Live Signature Series. Joshua Henry, Tony-nominated star of Broadway’s Carousel and lead of the first U.S. tour of Hamilton, was honored that night with the Distinguished Alumnus of the Year award presented to him by Associate Dean of Graduate Studies Shannon K. de l’Etoile. Henry’s credits are many including a

third Tony nomination in 2018 for his role as Billy Bigelow in Carousel and starring in the first touring company of Hamilton. He began his career in Godspell, and quickly moved on to Broadway and even appeared as Jennifer Hudson’s boyfriend in the first Sex and the City movie. After thanking all those instrumental in his success, he performed to a standing ovation.

Marcus Lovett, the lead in Broadway’s Phantom of the Opera, joined Henry and Frost stars of tomorrow in an evening of iconic music from “The Great White Way.” Lovett brought the house down with his daughter, UM alumna Cathryn Lovett, performing Celine Dion and Josh Groban’s hit “The Prayer”. Frost School of Music’s Director of Contemporary Keyboard Studies Dan Strange performed masterfully as he accompanied the performances on piano and played an original arrangement.

This series is one not to be missed with another coming up soon.

In other cultural happenings, there is a new exhibit at the Coral Gables Museum entitled “Kindred Spirits…Ten Artists by the Hudson” . This exhibition was recently celebrated with a premier opening reception. This was yet another exciting and vibrant evening at the Museum whose Chair, Lynn Bauer, was on hand to applaud the CGM staff, its board of directors, volunteers and an incredible group of Cuban artists who made the grand opening an unforgettable night. The exhibit will be on display through Dec 9th.

Finally, staying in shape can be a blessing if you love charity walks. The are many on the horizon. In fact, the Walk to End Alzheimers will be held at Bayfront Park on Saturday, November 3rd. The Rotary Club of Coral Gables is putting together a team and invites South Miami Rotary and others to join them in supporting this great cause. Rotarians may call Gables Rotarian Nicolas Eterovic, of Edward Jones, the Walk’s national sponsor, at 305 458-8296. Others wanting to create a team may visit alz.org/walk.

Until next time, keep making each day count.