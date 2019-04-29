New musical, Always Remember, previewed to standing ovation

Renowned dual pianist, Kirk Whipple and Marilyn Morales, entertained members and guests of the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club on April 17. The program began with a beautiful piece written by Kirk that was followed by the pièce de résistance, a preview of Marilyn’s new epic musical, Always Remember. Marilyn, a Cuban American, wrote a compelling tale with humor, romance, and multiple story lines giving it a depth like that of few other musicals. Guests gave this preview a standing ovation and actually participated in one of the musical’s catchy songs donning their straw hats and singing along. Club President Arely Ruiz thanked Kirk and Marilyn for sharing their amazing talent. On hand to address the crowd that evening was the Executive Director of Fire Haus Projects, Lilia Fontana, who is the Visual Arts Director for the musical. Tenor Carleton Cornish also helped with this showcase featuring seven excerpts from the show.

All are looking forward to the musical’s premiere in March of 2020. For information, visit www.Facebook.com/AlwaysRememberMusical or email KWMM@WhipMo.com, or call 786-303-5397.

The Coral Gables Woman’s Club hosted its 2nd Annual Women’s Health Fair on April 13, with a list of impressive guest speakers such as Acupuncturist Theresa Gilmore on holistic healing, Iris Segui on finances, Dr. Robert Cava on heart health, and more. The topics covered everything from cancer prevention, diabetes and self care to nutrition, work life balance, Alzheimer’s, and retirement. The guests were treated to a heart healthy breakfast as well as lunch, all coordinated by the club’s Home Life Chair and Past President Mayra Dominguez.

Next up for this busy group will be their annual Induction of New Members on May 1, and then a fundraising Mothers Day Tea, May 4, 2 – 5 p.m., the weekend before Mothers Day. This will be a high tea; so, don your hats and bring your daughters, granddaughters and moms for a lovely afternoon of music, tea, yummy treats, some opportunities to buy gifts for moms with a Kendra Scott pop up and a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the club’s free Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic. Price is $50 per person. To RSVP, email arely@arelypr.com and you will be sent an evite to pay online.

Finally, a reminder for a fundraiser to benefit Operation Smile on May 7, 7 – 10 p.m., at 146 Giralda Avenue in Coral Gables for Gringo Bingo at Clutch Burger. Admission is $25 and includes specialty drink, appetizers and lots of fun with guest DJ Germain providing music. You get 6 game cards for $5 and a chance to win some amazing prizes throughout the evening. An extra $10 gets you unlimited specialty drinks while beer and wine are $5 each. RSVP is a must as space is limited. To reserve, call 305-968-3090.

Until next time, keep making each day count.