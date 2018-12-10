Palmetto High hosts Jr. Orange Bowl Basketball

The Boys and Girls Jr. Orange Bowl Basketball Tournament comes back to Miami Palmetto High School December 27 – 29, 2018.

Of the 16 teams participating, there will be teams traveling from out of town such as FSU High School as well as several local teams including the girls’ teams from Gulliver Prep, Miami Sr.High, and Ferguson as well as the boys teams from South Miami, Miami Palmetto Sr. High and Schoolhouse Prep. JOBC Basketball Chair Chuck Little is looking for volunteers to help during the tournament; so, if you love basketball, you will especially enjoy this tournament. For information, please contact Chuck via email at basketball@jrorangebowl.com.

In other news, Actors Playhouse for Young Audiences has a great way to get into the holiday spirit with its production of A Christmas Carol, the Musical. Based on Charles Dickens wonderful novel and promises to warm the heart of all. In fact, as an added treat the Director of the Theatre for Young Audiences, Earl Maulding, will play the part of Ebenezer Scrooge whom the Cratchit family and “Spirits” convince to change his “humbug” ways. The musical runs through December 23, at 4 p.m.

Adding to the holiday giving options, during this run at Actors’, there will also be a toy drive. Anyone bringing an unwrapped toy for the Neighbors4Neighbors drive will receive a flexible anytime ticket for Musical Theatre for Young Audiences good for the remaining 2018-19 season. To purchase tickets, call 305-444-9293 or visit <www.actorsplayhouse.org>.

Speaking of donors, on November 15, thousands of philanthropists set sail on the world’s largest and most innovative cruise ships, Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas, for the ship’s maiden voyage to benefit United Way of Miami-Dade’s community assistance programs. Philanthropic Honorary Chairs were Constance and Mike Fernandez and Co-Chairs, Conchi and Tony Argiz and Carol and Ed Williamson.

Festival season is upon us and on so much is happening. The Jingle Bells Run to benefit the Arthritis Foundation was held Sunday morning, December 2, at The Falls. More on that next time. That afternoon, Flo Rida lead the Jr. Orange Bowl Parade down Miracle Mile as Grand Marshal. Meantime, the Orange Bowl Committee is looking ahead to its big game. OB CEO Eric Poms recently addressed the Rotary Club of Coral Gables with an update on their activities.

Speaking of Rotary, hats off to the Rotary Club of Perrine-Cutler Ridge/ Palmetto Bay that partnered with Robert Morgan and Cutler Bay Academy packaging meals for 130 families in need. Maria Kesti and Kackie Sera-Sirven were among the many there to enjoy this outreach effort that epitomizes the Rotary motto of Service Above Self.

Until next time, keep making each day count.