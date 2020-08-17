Pandemic crisis exposes positive people like never before

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Despite the possible risks associated with volunteering on the front line, Feeding South Florida’s teams of staff and volunteers are all over town helping distribute food to those in need. At a recent food distribution at Tamiami Park, this writer and CGWC President Ruth Martinez, were delighted to work alongside two Miami Palmetto High School Juniors, Gaby and Talia. The duo worked tirelessly that morning and expressed an interest in volunteering more in the future. Keep in touch girls. There are countless opportunities on the horizon.

As you might imagine, this pandemic has created a greater need than ever for blood donations and the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club and Coral Gables Rotary Clubs are teaming up to hold blood drives every 8 weeks or so. The second drive will be held Saturday, August 22, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Innovative Transfusion Medicine will have their buses parked by the Coral Gables Woman’s Clubhouse, 1009 East Ponce de Leon Blvd. To avoid waits, donors are now asked to set up a time slot to donate with Theresa Gilmore at 305-812-1844 or email theresagilmoreap@att.net. Donors will receive at no charge antibody testing, mini physical and cholesterol test, snacks, and a chance for some Apple product giveaways. Call now to reserve your time slot.

Speaking of partnerships, the Florida Dairy Farmers partnered with Miami Children’s Museum to do a unique event for families during these hot summer days. Although museum doors are closed to the public for now, the Museum still reached out to the public to celebrate National Ice Cream Day with a contact-less drive-thru Ice Cream Giveaway.

Families were able to take a drive to the Museum to celebrate National Ice Cream Day and got to enjoy a sweet treat courtesy of Florida Dairy Farmers and Blue Bell Ice Cream. Blue Bell gave out ice cream while Florida Dairy Farmers handed out a goodie bag to each family. This drive-thru event was free to the public and provided a fun reason to get out of the house while following safety protocols. Florida Milk has even shared some great ice cream recipes such as Avocado Ice Cream and more. Check out these links for some fun recipes to make with your family:

https://www.floridamilk.com/in-the-kitchen/recipes/desserts/avocado-chocolate-ice-cream.stml

and https://www.floridamilk.com/in-the-kitchen/recipes/desserts/funfetti-ice-cream-sandwiches.stml.

Coral Gables Hospital healthcare workers were once again gifted with handmade face masks made by this writer on behalf of the Coral Gables Woman’s Club. It was such fun to see so many wearing them thanks to Tenet’s Patty Vila who posted the most recent ones online bringing the total donated to that hospital at 76 and totaling more than 325 to the broader community to show appreciation for our front line workers. Thanks to all who donated $10 for a mask to help underwrite the cost of supplies and to people like Joan Reitsma and her sister Barbara for material and to all those who donated T-shirts for the ties. It’s been a community effort and kept this writer home safe and off the streets. Lots of new mask fabrics are now available thanks to so many great friends and donors. For every $10 mask order, 2 masks are donated to front-line workers. It is such a blessing being able to share positive news with my readers. Thank you all for making a difference.

Until next time, keep making each day count and stay safe.