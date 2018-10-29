Philanthropic events, music, culture and charities fill fall calendar

On November 2, the Association of Fundraising Professionals will present their annual National Philanthropy Day Awards Luncheon at the Hilton Downtown Miami. The event will honor Bob Dickinson, for Lifetime Achievement; Tony Argiz, with James L McLamore Outstanding Volunteer; Ana VeigaMilton, as Outstanding Philanthropist; Taylor Moxey, with Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy Award; Coastal Construction, with Julia Tuttle Award for Community Involvement and Corporate Citizenship; and Carnival Foundation, as Outstanding Grant Maker. Community Newspapers is delighted to once again be a media sponsor for this event. Tickets are $125 per person. Registration begins at 11 a.m., program starts promptly at noon. For tickets, contact arely@arelypr.com or visit www.afpmiami.org.

GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club (CGWC) partnered with the Rotary Club of Coral Gables for a social on October 17th at the CGWC historic clubhouse at 1009 East Ponce de Leon Blvd. The two groups shared ideas with displays to promote programs that each organization is supporting. In fact, for more than a decade, Coral Gables Rotarians have been making grants to the Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic that is located at their clubhouse and this mixer gave CGWC members a chance to have Rotarians toured the clinic. Lots of Pinecrest area faces in the crowd included Greg Martini and Frank Sexton with RCCG President Susan Fornaris, CGWC President Arely Ruiz, Celebrity Chef Chris Valdes, Iris Segui, Kelly Garces, Bruce Bounds, Aileen Ortega, and too many others to mention. There was much talk of upcoming charity events that night for which clubs plan to team up including a big one on November 3 for the Walk to End Alzheimers. This walk will be held at Museum Park 1075 Biscayne Blvd. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and walk starts at 9 a.m. For more information, contact Madeline Alvarez 954-786-1533 or email msalvarez@alz.org. Rotarians wanting to join the Rotary team may call Gables Rotarian Nicolas Eterovic, of Edward Jones, the Walk’s national sponsor, at 305-458-8296.

Frost Music Live and the Signature Series musical presentations provide that expand academic opportunities for Frost students while presenting cultural enrichment to our community and its visitors with performances held in the 600-seat UM Maurice Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Drive on the Coral Gables campus; unless otherwise noted. For tickets or more information visit www.frostmusiclive.com or call 305-284-2400. General admission and assigned seating begin at $20, seniors at $15, and students at $10 with I.D.

