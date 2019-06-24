Restaurant week launch party benefits Safe Haven

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The new Hilton Miami Dadeland, next to Baptist Hospital, hosted the launch of Flavors of Kendall Restaurant Week on June 20.

The affair featured numerous participating restaurants and vendors with samplings at a lovely party benefiting A Safe Haven for Newborns. Denise Erwin of Pisco y Nazca and Rosa Albert of the Hilton Dadeland are the dynamic duo who have orchestrated this week of restaurant specials as well as the June 20th kick off party. Look for photos of the party in the next issue but enjoy taking advantage of the $39 special dinner menus offered by the some great restaurants from June 24 – 30, 2019. Participating restaurants include Pisco y Nazca, Pubbelly Sushi, Table 55, Le Mirage Lounge & Whitney’s Restaurant, Two Brothers, Iberico, Inari Sushi, Devon Seafood & Steak, Earl’s Kitchen & Bar, Aoki Teppanyaki, and Sokai Sushi Bar.

Looking for a fun-filled summer adventure? Brightline and Rail Events Productions have announced the launch of the Havana Special Rum Train, departing Virgin Miami Central on selected dates through June 29. This wonderfully fun train ride is a party designed for adults 21 years of age and older offering a unique cultural experience that will last approximately two and a half hours with guests arriving roughly one hour before the departure of a and a half hour train ride. Guests will enjoy three specialty rum cocktails, tastings, light hors d’oeuvres, entertainment by Cuban and Latin inspired music, and historical narration. Cuban food from Sergio’s and rum from local Cuban rum distilleries; this is a great way to check out the future of South Florida rail travel via Brightline. For information go to https://www.gobrightline.com/offer . By the way, Brightline offers student discounts and kids ride free; so, a $10 ticket might be an inexpensive outing for the family.

Speaking of fun events, the next Gringo Bingo on Tuesday, July 2, 7-9 p.m. at Clutch Burger in the Gables will benefit The Gilded Lilies, a fundraising organization for Easterseals. Tickets are limited and always sell out. Since Clutch Burgers’ Steven Bradley and the Coral Gables Woman’s Club began holding these monthly events 4 months ago, they have raised more than $5,500 for various charities. For more information, email gloria@cnews.net.

Finally, congratulations to Team USA Women’s Soccer Team who are killing it and to all our Canadian friends on the Raptors NBA Championship win. The country literally shut down for 2 hours on June 17th for the parade.

Until next time, keep making each day count.