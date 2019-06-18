Safe Haven to benefit from launch party at Hilton Dadeland

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The first ever Flavors of Kendall Restaurant Week will kick off with a culinary celebration on Thursday, June 20th, from 6:30 – 9:00 p.m. at the brand new Hilton Miami Dadeland. For a suggested donation of $30 to benefit A Safe Haven for Newborns, guests will enjoy live entertainment, great raffle prizes, and, of course, tasting stations featuring foods. Kudos to Denise Erwin, of Piscoy Nazca, and Rosa Albert, of the Hilton Miami Dadeland, for spearheading this project. Some of our areas best restaurants will offer $39 dinner menus and other special offerings during the week. Among those participating are Pisco y Nazca, Pub belly Sushi, Table 55, Le Mirage Lounge and Whitney’s Restaurant, Two Brothers, Iberico, Inari Sushi, Devon Seafood & Steak, Earls Kitchen & Bar, Aoki Teppanyaki and Sokai Sushi Bar.

In other news, Gringo Bingo, the brain child of Clutch Burger’s Steven Bradley, continues to raise funds for amazing charitable efforts thanks to Clutch Burger and the many restaurants who donate gift certificates as game prizes such as Kao Sushi, Bulla, Kings Dining & Entertainment, and Pisco y Nazca to mention a few. On June 4, another sell out crowd gathered at Clutch Burger on Giralda Plaza in the Gables, to support the joint efforts of the Coral Gables Woman’s Club and Rotary for EcoWorks Int’l.’s Goat Project in Haiti. The event brought in $1,600 to buy 20 goats for a remote village in Haiti. Henryka Manes, the Executive Director of EcoWorks International, was among the many at the June event enjoying the fun and games with lots of old and new faces including Valerie, Hernando and Elizabeth Valenzuela, Christina Burns, Barbie Roqueta, Kim Green, Barbara Van Hussen, Lillian Ser, Arely Ruiz, Claudia Miro, Alex Ruiz, Tony Gomez, and Kelly Garces to mention a few.

Clutch Burger at 146 Giralda Avenue in the Gables has committed to holding monthly Gringo Bingo parties for charity working with the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club and this writer to coordinate the events and charities. Limited to 40 seats, this is a sell out every month and in the first 4 events has already raised more than $5,500 for Rotary’s Military programs, Coral Gables Children Dental Clinic, Operation Smile and The Goat Project. DJ Germain continues to donate his music and Clutch’s Steven Bradley makes any event a party and call bingo handing out great prizes donated by local restaurants. Call Gloria Burns to reserve 305 284 7379-O/ 305 968-3090-C

Speaking of Gringos, Profit Inc. members gathered at Gringo’s Oyster Bar on Sunset Drive for an after hours hosted by Profit Past President Robert Beans of Bay Plumbing. Members ordered their choice of menu options and drinks and enjoyed a delightfull evening. Among the many enjoying the evening were Daneza Socarras, Elena and Bob Kemper, Don and Maria Van Orsdel, Dr. Joe Briggle, Kemp Mobley, Jerry Lance, Enrique Yuniz, Rosemary Guilfoyle and LaWanda Loftus, to mention a few. Profit Inc., is one of the oldest business clubs in South Florida and meets every other Thursday at 94th Aero Squadron for luncheon and usually meets on the off Thursdays for an open house. For more information on the group, visit www.profitinc.org.

Until next time, keep making each day count.