Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Office: 305-669-7355
Leagal Notices: 305-284-7376
Advertising: 305-661-9200

South Miami Rotary and Garden Clubs team up for Arbor Day

TOPICS:

By: Gloria Burns |May 7, 2019

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Friday April 26, the Rotary Club of South Miami joined forces with the South Miami Garden Club at Fuchs Park. The two organization purchased two large trees in large 45 gallon pots for Arbor Day. Ladies from the South Miami Garden Club watched as City workers planted their tree on one side of the park while South Miami Rotarians pitched in and helped plant their tree on the other side of the park closer to US 1 . Among the Rotarians assisting the South Miami’s Parks workers plant the trees were Rotarians Jeff McNabb and Sabrata Basu.

In other April events, the ever popular Firefighters Calendar Luncheon (AKA Secretary’s Day Luncheon) was held on April 24 at Jungle Island. Close to 400 women showed up to enjoy the show as firefighters and emergency response men vied to be featured on the 2020 calendar. Last year’s calendar men were also on hand to strut their stuff to the delight on hundreds of cheering women. This annual event benefits the UM Burn Center and A Safe Haven for Newborns. Among the many joining the Safe Haven table for the event were members of the Coral Gabels Woman’s Club Marti Bueso, Arely Ruiz, Valerie Valenzuela and more.

Speaking of A Safe Haven for Newborns fundraisers, their annual golf tournament will be held May 10, 1 p.m. start, at Trump National Resort. More on that in next issue. There is still time to sign up at www.asafehavenfornewborns.org.

Finally, the Woman’s Club of Coconut Grove is presenting an Evening of Art and Friends on Saturday, May 11, 6 – 9 p.m., featuring artists Lynn Fecteau, Kirsten Hines, Erika King, Karul Lasher, Irene Torruella Munroe, Yudit Orlando, Lisa Remeny, Cynthia Shelley, Phoebe Webb and Sally Willits.

Until next time, keep making each day count.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the Author

Gloria Burns
A graduate of the University of Florida with a major in Spanish, Burns has an extensive background in advertising, marketing and reciprocal trade, travel as well as non profit consulting and management. Active in many non profits, she received numerous awards across the community. Among her list of current responsibilities, Burns co-chairs two annual student recognition breakfasts for the Coral Gables Friends of Education; helps coordinate charity partners for the Westin Colonnade's Annual Give Kids the World Breakfast; serves on the board of directors of Doral Business Council; is Parliamentarian and serves on the board of the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club; serves the board of the Rotary Club of Coral Gables and is Publicity Chair; and is a member of the Jr. Orange Bowl Committee. Gloria is also an active member of the Music Ministry at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where she sings in the choir. She can be reached at gloria@communitynewspapers.com

Be the first to comment on "South Miami Rotary and Garden Clubs team up for Arbor Day"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*