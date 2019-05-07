South Miami Rotary and Garden Clubs team up for Arbor Day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Friday April 26, the Rotary Club of South Miami joined forces with the South Miami Garden Club at Fuchs Park. The two organization purchased two large trees in large 45 gallon pots for Arbor Day. Ladies from the South Miami Garden Club watched as City workers planted their tree on one side of the park while South Miami Rotarians pitched in and helped plant their tree on the other side of the park closer to US 1 . Among the Rotarians assisting the South Miami’s Parks workers plant the trees were Rotarians Jeff McNabb and Sabrata Basu.

In other April events, the ever popular Firefighters Calendar Luncheon (AKA Secretary’s Day Luncheon) was held on April 24 at Jungle Island. Close to 400 women showed up to enjoy the show as firefighters and emergency response men vied to be featured on the 2020 calendar. Last year’s calendar men were also on hand to strut their stuff to the delight on hundreds of cheering women. This annual event benefits the UM Burn Center and A Safe Haven for Newborns. Among the many joining the Safe Haven table for the event were members of the Coral Gabels Woman’s Club Marti Bueso, Arely Ruiz, Valerie Valenzuela and more.

Speaking of A Safe Haven for Newborns fundraisers, their annual golf tournament will be held May 10, 1 p.m. start, at Trump National Resort. More on that in next issue. There is still time to sign up at www.asafehavenfornewborns.org.

Finally, the Woman’s Club of Coconut Grove is presenting an Evening of Art and Friends on Saturday, May 11, 6 – 9 p.m., featuring artists Lynn Fecteau, Kirsten Hines, Erika King, Karul Lasher, Irene Torruella Munroe, Yudit Orlando, Lisa Remeny, Cynthia Shelley, Phoebe Webb and Sally Willits.

Until next time, keep making each day count.