‘Tis the season of giving, volunteering and celebrating

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

As we enter the holiday season, countless opportunities to give back and celebrate fill the calendar. On November 3, the 2018 Alzheimers Walk had a record breaking 270 teams and more than 4,500 participants in this Miami Walk held at Museum Park.

National sponsor’s Edward Jones own Nicolas Eterovic, a Coral Gables Rotarian, was on hand to address and thank the crowd. Of the many businesses and individuals supporting the event were local District 6990 Rotarians and well as members of District 11 (GFWC) General Federation of Women’s Clubs members and so many others who are committed to finding a cure.

On November 14 District Rotarians held a Rotary 2 Rotary event coordinated by Coral Gables Rotarian Kelly Garces at Kao Sushi, a beautiful restaurant and bar on Miracle Mile. Kao Sushi Director Matias Pagano welcomed the group and provided some delicious food samplings. The food was so good that several stayed on after the event for dinner. Among those enjoying the evening were Pinecrest residents Nancy and Greg Martini, Yolanda Woodbridge, Bill Quesenberry, John Fuller, Adriana Fajet, Blanca Sola, Miquel Salom and Rosenid Cruz, to mention a few. Proceeds from the night benefitted Global Bright Light Foundation- Light A Village-Empower Change.

That same night, GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club members gathered at their clubhouse for a working Thanksgiving dinner meeting. Members donated enough non perishable Thanksgiving food items to make more than 35 food baskets to be delivered to families of the youngsters that are patients of the club’s Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic. In addition, members also brought toiletry items that were sorted and made into countless gifts bags for the women of Agape Ministries.

Meantime the next day, several members of the Coral Gables Woman’s Club, who are long time sponsors of SMARTRIDE, were preparing for their weekend volunteering to host two stops, costumes and all, during the 165 bike ride from South Miami to Key West to benefit HIV Aids related charities. Among the fun loving group participating this year were Barbara Lapsley, Carmen Suarez, Dr. Iris Garcia, Nancy DesMangles, Vicky McGroarty, Linda Hartwell Donna Myrill and Dale Ellis.

If you are looking for a way to give back and meet neighbors, look no further than the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

They need bell ringers during the holidays and it is an easy way to give back to an organization that helps so very many. By the way, if you are a musician and/or singer, they also have opportunities for musicians to perform at their Red Kettle locations throughout Miami. For information contact Macey Markowitz, Director of Development at 305-637-6729 or macey.markowitz@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Until next time, keep making each day count.