Woman’s Club board retreat at Intercontinental Doral sets plans for coming year

A recent Coral Gables Woman’s board retreat hosted by the Intercontinental Hotel Doral, like most board retreats, served as way to coordinate plans, budget and share exciting opportunities for the coming club year. This one was no different as CGWC, a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, not only owns and operates a free children’s dental clinic attached to their clubhouse, but also raises funds and supports numerous local, state and international charitable programs. Many Pinecrest residents are members of this dynamic group led by Club President Arely Ruiz. Arely is a master at board retreats and coordinated a great day with the help of the hotel’s general manager Randal Pasut and his wonderful staff who provided breakfast and a large meeting rooms for the day that kicked off with a meditation session lead by Aileen Castellano, who volunteered her time that morning. As an inspirational speaker and executive coach with more than 17 years of experience as a Marriage and Family Therapist and Mediator, Aileen’s session offered a great way to begin the work for the day.

The Intercontinental Doral was such a hit with the twenty women attending. In fact, there are talks about making this an annual affair as so much work was accomplished in a very short time thanks to the resources made available by the hotel. The hotel offers such a convenient, serene place for conferences, special events, weddings and parties with beautiful rooms, amenities, an inviting outdoor pool area, ballrooms, amazing food, and even free parking which is the exception in South Florida.

Among the many enjoying the day were CGWC Past Presidents Barbara Lapsley, Mireya Kilmon, Mayra Dominguez and Linda Hartwell; board members Marilyn Smit, Marti Bueso, Carmen Suarez, Donna Myrill, and Ana Lam; some new board members Nathalia Bogani and Denise Valluerca; and officers Yvonne Llauro, Dr. Iris Torres, Jessenia Francisco, Nancy Desmangles and this writer.

In other recent news, Flavors of Miami dinner was held on Thursday July 25 to benefit the American Liver Foundation. This annual affair brought some of South Florida’s best chefs together at the JW Marriott at Turnberry for an amazing evening that began with a long cocktail hour during which the chefs provided samplings of the special appetizers while guests had a chance to bid on countless silent auction items. At dinner, no two table menus were alike as each chef created his or her own. Among the chefs creating an amazing dinner for a table of guests was celebrity Food Network Star Chef Finalist Chef Chris Valdes.

While many of us are planning for the fall, there are a few annual events whose dates have changed. The Junior Orange Bowl Parade will now be held December 15, not the Sunday after Thanksgiving. That’s good news for all of us UF vs FSU alumni, since their big rivalry game is always Thanksgiving weekend. Another change is one for the Coral Gables Woman’s Club Halloween party which will now be held the weekend before Halloween, October 26. This is always a fabulous party; so, look for news on both of these events soon.

Finally, a note to all Rotarians, the South Miami Rotary has recently moved its meetings! The club now has their lunch meetings at the South Miami Elks Lodge, 6304 SW 78 Ave. on the 1st, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month. Visiting Rotarians are always welcomed. Of course, the Rotary Club of Coral Gables meets Thursday at the Hyatt Regency Coral Gables at noon and visiting Rotarians are always welcomed as well.

Until next time, keep making each day count.