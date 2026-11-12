Building a healthier Miami-Dade takes a community.

CNEWS TVCommunity HealthEvent VideosBuilding a healthier Miami-Dade takes a community.By Grant Miller, PublisherNovember 12, 2026 Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here Previous articleThe Michael Miller Show: Rev. James Drake, Lead Pastor of ChristChurch MiamiNext articleWelcome to Miami’s Literary CommunityGGrant Miller, PublisherGrant can be reached at grant@communitynewspapers.comRelated articlesMiamees On Fire: Francisco Alvarado & Katherine Kallergis, Investigative JournalistsNovember 12, 2026The Balance: Norman C. Powell, Esq | The ABCs of TitleNovember 12, 2026The Community Voice: EHDOC Leadership on Affordable Senior HousingNovember 12, 2026The Michael Miller Show: Rev. James Drake, Lead Pastor of ChristChurch MiamiNovember 12, 2026