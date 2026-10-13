10th Annual Hair Peace & Hope 5K Run/Walk Returns to Miramar Regional Park on October 24

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Community members, runners, and advocates across South Florida will gather on Saturday, October 24, 2026, for the 10th annual Hair Peace & Hope 5K Run/Walk at Miramar Regional Park. Hosted by Local 10 News anchor Alexis Frazier, this landmark 10th anniversary event brings together participants of all fitness levels to raise funds, awareness, and direct support for individuals living with Mixed Connective Tissue Disease (MCTD) and other autoimmune conditions such as lupus, scleroderma, and rheumatoid arthritis’.

Event Details:

What: 10th Annual Hair Peace & Hope 5K Run/Walk

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026 6:00 AM – On-site Registration Opens 7:30 AM – Race Start 9:00 AM – Awards & Podium Presentations

Where: Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027

Registration: General Registration is $35; Student Registration (Ages 5–18) is $20. A Virtual Run/Walk option is also available for $35 for supporters participating remotely. Finisher medals and official race t-shirts are guaranteed for the first 500 registered participants.

Mixed Connective Tissue Disease (MCTD) is a rare autoimmune disorder with features of several connective tissue diseases, including lupus, scleroderma and polymyositis. It occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue and may cause joint pain, muscle weakness, swelling, fatigue, hair loss and other symptoms that vary from person to person. Although there is no cure, treatment can help manage symptoms and reduce inflammation.

Founded in 2016, the Hair Peace & Hope 5K has grown into a vital regional movement. While the effort began with a mission to provide custom hair prostheses for individuals experiencing hair loss from autoimmune treatments and conditions, it has since expanded to assist patients with medical copays, essential transportation, and holistic wellness resources.

“Reaching our 10th anniversary is a testament to the strength of our community and the vital need for resources among those navigating autoimmune conditions,” said Kay Martinek, Founder, Hair Peace 5K. “Having Alexis Frazier of WPLG- Local 10, join us as host highlights the impact this movement continues to make throughout South Florida.”

All proceeds directly fund hair prostheses, medical copays, and vital care resources for local patients. Individuals living with an autoimmune condition who require resource assistance, as well as participants looking to register, donate, or volunteer, can sign up directly online.

For full race details, team registration, or sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.hairpeace5k.com/.