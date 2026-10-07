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The Miami-Dade Bar, one of the largest voluntary bar associations in Florida, today announced the honorees of its 2026 Circle of Excellence Awards. The awards recognize the attorneys who set the standard for skill, integrity, and professionalism in their practice areas across Miami-Dade County.

This year’s honorees were chosen after a rigorous selection process lasting more than two months. The Bar gathered input from the general public, its members, and its committee leadership before a selection committee of past Circle of Excellence recipients made the final picks.

“The Circle of Excellence is a recognition by peers who know the Miami-Dade legal community best,” said Scott Merl, Chairman of the Circle of Excellence selection committee. “Every honoree on this list earned it through the respect of colleagues, clients, and the public. We can’t wait to celebrate them together at the Biltmore.”

A Rigorous, Peer-Driven Selection Process

Now in its fifth year, the Circle of Excellence continues a tradition the Miami-Dade Bar established in 2022 to honor legal professionals who demonstrate exceptional performance in Florida’s legal profession. As a leading authority on the qualifications and professionalism of lawyers in Miami-Dade County, the Bar offers a uniquely reliable, peer-reviewed form of recognition.

Highlights of the 2026 selection process:

Open nominations. Anyone could nominate a deserving attorney, and nominees could submit additional supporting information. Nominations closed August 19, 2026.

Broad community input. The Bar collected input from the general public, from its members, and from its committee leadership.

Rigorous Evaluation. Each practice area was reviewed to identify the attorneys who best exemplify skill, integrity, and professionalism.

Judged by past honorees. Final selections were made by a committee composed entirely of previous Circle of Excellence Award recipients.

The Miami-Dade Bar extends a special thank you to the 2026 Circle of Excellence Selection Committee lead by Scott Merl:

Jordan Benatar · Clayton Chin Quee Jr. · Christopher Drury · Todd Ehrenreich · Adam Finkel · Melissa Jordon · Amber Kornreich · Dagmar Llaudy · Michael Mayoral · Scott Merl · Mahesh Nanwani · Maria Papasakelariou · Brittney Polo · Monique K. Pope · Alex Saiz · Alexander I. Tachmes

Learn more about the award at miamidadebar.org/circleofexcellence.

2026 Circle of Excellence Honorees

Alternative Dispute Resolution

Lance August Harke, Upchurch Watson White & Max

John S. Freud, Mediation Solutions, Inc.

Lewis Jack, Law Office of Lewis N. Jack, Jr., P.A.

Jose M. Rodriguez, JAMS

Scott R. Schomber, Upchurch Watson White & Max

Caroline Soret, Diamond Mediation

Appellate

Kimberly Boldt, Ratzan, Weissman & Boldt

Jenna Fischman, Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

Thomas Kroeger, Colson Hicks Eidson

Eugene “Gene” Lindsey III, Gunster

Catherine McManus, 11th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida

William D. Mueller, Kula & Associates, P.A.

Rodolfo “Rudy” Sorondo, Private Resolutions, Inc.

Bankruptcy

Eric N. Assouline, Assouline & Berlowe, P.A.

Daniel Nagler, Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

Luis Salazar, Cole Schotz P.C.

Amanda Vasquez, Bast Amron LLP

Business Corporate

Elisa D’Amico, D’Amico Law Firm PLLC

Samuel Ludington

Ian Illych Martinez, BMR Law Group

Eric Paul Gros-Dubois, EPGD Attorneys At Law

Maria Piva, Goldstein & Company

Alexis Sverdlik, Holland & Knight LLP

Brett Trembly, Trembly Law Firm

Business Litigation

Jacqueline Arango, Akerman LLP

Mark S. Auerbacher, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Mark Cheskin, Hogan Lovells US LLP

Ariella Gutman, Haber Law

Elizabeth B. Honkonen, Sperling Kenny Nachwalter, LLC

Utibe Ikpe, Meland Budwick, P.A.

Julian A. Jackson-Fannin, Duane Morris

Russell Landy, Damian Valori Culmo

Jordi Martinez-Cid, Martinez-Cid Law

Veronica A. Meza, GrayRobinson, P.A.

Bernard Pastor, Shutts

Brandon Sadowsky, Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton

Ashley Saul Robinson, Mark Ferrer & Hayden

Daniel Tropin, Heise Suarez Melville

Civil Litigation

Andrew S. Brenner, Boies Schiller Flexner LLP

Stephanie Casey, Colson Hicks Eidson

Reginald Clyne, Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A.

Alan T. Dimond, Greenberg Traurig, P.A.

Douglas E. Horelick, Clyde & Co. US LLP

Jeffrey Leavitt, Vedder Price

Romy Miller, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

Katie Mitchell, Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton

Fernando A. Prego, Perez Mayoral, P.A.

Tania Varela, Weiss Serota Helfman Cole + Bierman

Construction Litigation

Jackeline “Jackie” Rodriguez, Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel

Criminal Law

Dianne Carames, Puglisi Carames Law

Cristina Diamond, Office of the State Attorney

Susan Dmitrovsky, Kuehne Davis Law, P.A.

Howard Srebnick, Black Srebnick

Daniela Torrealba, Miami-Dade Public Defender’s Office

Entertainment, Arts and Sports

Ivan Parron, Parron Law

Environmental and Land Use

Carlos L. Diaz, Greenberg Traurig, P.A.

Ben Fernandez, Bercow Radell Fernandez Larkin & Tapanes

Michael Goldstein, The Goldstein Environmental Law Firm, P.A.

Carter N. McDowell, Bilzin Sumberg

Family Law

Jordan B. Abramowitz, Abramowitz & Associates

Laura Davis Smith, Davis Smith & Jean, LLC

Gerald Kornreich, Kornreich & Associates

Andy Leinoff, Leinoff & Lemos, P.A.

Alexandra Mesa, Dade Legal Aid

Vanessa Vasquez de Lara, Vasquez de Lara Law Group

General Counsel / In-House Counsel

Alix Apollon, UPS

Michel Morgan, Universal Property & Casualty Ins. Co.

Government / Nonprofit

Lotoya K. Brown, Dade Legal Aid

Joseph “Joe” Egozi, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Florida

Jeffrey Pierce, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Florida

Geoffrey Valdes-Alba, Dade Legal Aid

Health Law

Sabrina Gallo, Greenberg Traurig, P.A.

Immigration Law

Maggie Arias, Arias and Pereira, PLLC

Isadora Velazquez-Rivas, Isa Law PA

Insurance Law

Ingrid Benson-Villegas, Walton Lantaff Schroeder & Carson LLP

Jae Lynn Huckaba, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Joshua D. Lerner, Rumberger Kirk

John Murray, The Murray Law Firm, P.A.

Geoffrey M. Schuessler, Cole, Scott & Kissane, P.A.

Intellectual Property

Tiffany-Ashley Disney, University of Miami

Tyler J. Litwak, Malloy & Malloy, P.L.

Elizabeth Milian, Brand Builder Legal

David R. O’Steen, Assouline & Berlowe, P.A.

International Law

Peter Quinter, Gunster

Labor and Employment Law

April Boyer, K&L Gates

Nina Teresa Martinez, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman

Mark Neuberger, Foley & Lardner LLP

Kelly Pena, Littler Mendelson

Audrey-Jade Salbo, Jackson Lewis P.C.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Kyle Bady, White & Case LLP

Eli D. Gordon, Holland & Knight LLP

Jessica Rivero, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

David E. Wells, Winston Taylor LLP

Personal Injury

Tiffany Batten Andris, Cole, Scott & Kissane, P.A.

Garret Biondo, The Biondo Law Firm, P.A.

Robert “Beau” Blumberg, Deutsch Blumberg & Caballero, P.A.

Sean Cleary, The Law Offices of Sean M. Cleary

Dan Dolan, Dolan Dobrinsky Rosenblum Bluestein, LLP

Alaina Fotiu-Wojtowicz, Brodsky Fotiu-Wojtowicz, PLLC

Igor Hernandez, Cornish Hernandez Gonzalez, PLLC

Michael Levine, Stewart Tilghman Fox Bianchi & Cain, P.A.

Douglas McCarron, The Haggard Law Firm

Guy Kamealoha Noa, SteinLaw

Skip Pita, Pita Weber Del Prado

Jocelyn Santana, Goldberg & Rosen

Andrew Yaffa, Grossman Yaffa Cohen, P.A.

Probate and Guardianship

Giovanna “Gia” Abreu O’Connor, Fowler White

Leslie Marenco, Trust Counsel, P.L.

Dale Noll, Akerman LLP

Real Property

Erik Andrew Perez, Perez Mayoral, P.A.

Manuel Crespo, Greenspoon Marder LLP

Securities Litigation

Josh Bautz, Nelson Mullins

Matthew C. Dates, Stearns Weaver

Peter Homer, Homer Bonner

Tax Law

Megan D. Ferris, Cole Schotz P.C.

Transportation / Maritime Law

Scott Mebane, Mase Mebane, P.A.

J. Michael Pennekamp, Fowler White

Workers’ Compensation

Ivan P. Morales, Morales & Cerino, PA

Barry A. Stein, De Cardenas, Freixas, Stein & Zachary, P.A.

Join Us at the Biltmore on November 18

The honorees will be celebrated at the 2026 Circle of Excellence Awards Ceremony, the Miami-Dade Bar’s biggest event of the fall. It brings together the county’s legal community, judiciary, and leaders for an evening of recognition at one of South Florida’s most iconic venues.

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: The historic Biltmore Hotel, Coral Gables

Tickets: Purchase tickets

Sponsorships: View sponsorship opportunities

Tickets and sponsorships are still available but expected to go quickly. This is an evening you will not want to miss.

About the Miami-Dade Bar

The Miami-Dade Bar is one of the largest voluntary bar associations in Florida. It serves the legal profession and the public in Miami-Dade County through continuing legal education, professional development, its Lawyer Referral Service, and support of Dade Legal Aid. Learn more at miamidadebar.org.