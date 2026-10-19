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Banana Ball is returning to South Florida as the 2027 Banana Ball World Tour heads to loanDepot park on Saturday, September 11, 2027, with the Party Animals and Loco Beach Coconuts bringing the big energy, family fun and baseball action. The announcement comes as the Savannah Bananas unveiled the 2027 Banana Ball World Tour, bringing the high-energy, entertainment-driven style of Banana Ball to venues across the country.

Fans ready to join the fun can enter the ticket lottery at Lottery.fansfirsttickets.com. From Thursday, Oct. 15, through Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, for an opportunity to purchase seats at a future date to be announced. When registering, fans should select “Miami, FL – Party Animals vs. Loco Beach Coconuts” under the City of Interest prompt.

The 2027 event marks the return of Banana Ball to loanDepot park following a sold-out appearances in 2024 and 2025. The Party Animals and Loco Beach Coconuts will bring their personalities and entertainment-driven style to deliver an experience that is anything but an ordinary day at the ballpark.

“loanDepot park has established itself as a destination for marquee events that bring world-class sports and entertainment to South Florida, and we’re excited to welcome the 2027 Banana Ball World Tour,” said Anthony Favata, Miami Marlins Senior Vice President of Operations and Events. “Following two sold-out events in 2024 and 2025, we look forward to once again welcoming fans to the ballpark for an unforgettable day of entertainment and baseball.”

“Banana Ball has quickly become an experience our fans and Members look forward to, and we’re thrilled to bring that energy back to loanDepot park in 2027,” said Alex Parker, Miami Marlins Chief Brand Officer. “Providing our Marlins Members with priority access to experiences like this is an important part of the value of a Membership, and we’re excited to give them an early opportunity to be part of it.”

Marlins Season Ticket Members will have dedicated pre-sale access expected in early 2027 prior to the public sales window. Additional details regarding Member access and ticket availability will be shared directly with Members. To become a Marlins Member or learn more about Membership, please visit Marlins.com/Membership.

Whether coming back for more or experiencing Banana Ball for the first time, fans can take the first step by entering the ticket lottery before registration closes Oct. 31, 2026. For ticket lottery registration, visit Lottery.fansfirsttickets.com and select “Miami, FL – Party Animals vs. Loco Beach Coconuts” under the City of Interest prompt.

Event updates and additional information will be available at Marlins.com/Bananas.