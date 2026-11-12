A TASTE OF THE ITALIAN RIVIERA ON THE MIAMI RIVER: MERCANTE BY HOSPITALITY VETERAN NICOLA SIERVO OPENING JANUARY 2027

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When the great book of Miami’s restaurant and nightlife history is written, there are a number of names that will loom large. Chief among them, restaurateur and nightclub impresario Nicola Siervo, hospitality legend behind some of Miami’s most famous, trend-setting restaurants, lounges and nightclubs. In truth, stretching back to the original South Beach renaissance of the 1990’s, Siervo (who was raised in the South of Italy) has been a fixture and formative talent behind South Florida’s emergence as an international hotspot. Now, close to 35 years from his entrée to the Miami Beach nightlife and hospitality scene (from Bang and Joia to Quattro and WALL), Siervo is preparing for the January 2027 debut of his newest creation: Mercante, a chic and sophisticated restaurant and piano bar inspired by the Italian Riviera on the Miami River.

“The buzz around the Miami River reminds me of how it felt back when Miami Beach was on the rise and we were transforming it into the American Riviera,” says Siervo, who has partnered with culinary & nightlife mogul Roman Jones of House Kiki, the powerhouse hospitality group behind Kiki on The River and Habibi, to make Mercante a reality. “I am blessed to have had such a long-running and successful career in the industries that I love – food and beverage, nightlife and hospitality. I find myself these days being drawn more and more to the passion that started it all and that’s restaurants. As I was conceptualizing Mercante I kept coming back to some of my favorite spots on the Italian coast. Places of light, openness, sophistication and comfort. Being waterfront was key and the Miami River is the perfect setting. It has a Venice vibe that drew me in immediately. Roman has been a driving force on The River so the partnership was natural.”

So, what can guests expect when Mercante opens its doors this Fall? In development since 2024 and designed to be a high watermark of Siervo’s legacy, Mercante will deliver the sunshiny, colorful, breezy vibes of an elevated Italian restaurant serving authentic cuisine and hospitality. A transportive and upscale spot perfect for a romantic night out as well as a gathering place for friends and family seeking a stellar night (or day) out, Mercante embodies the spirit of the Italian coast in sunny South Florida with all the magic that region is known for.

Here, freshly-made pastas, salads, vibrant house-made sauces, and tantalizing seafood offerings – raw, grilled and otherwise – will be in abundance, ensuring there is a plate for every gastronomic persuasion. Siervo promises a generous menu of delights that will celebrate traditional, authentic Italian cuisine including a bar menu focusing on Italian street food; house-made breads, desserts and gelatos and what is sure to be a big draw, a special menu of meatball and beverage pairings. Guests can also expect an array of crudo offerings. All this will be complemented by an all-Italian wine list as well as a generous list of unique, creative signature, Italian-inspired craft cocktails and classics.

Says Siervo, “Mercante will deliver glamour but mostly it is a celebration of life spent with loved ones at the table and a journey through coastal Italy.” Siervo is quick to point out that though food will be the beating heart of Mercante, in keeping with today’s modern restaurant scene – especially in Miami – vibes will not be in short supply. “Energy is key and Mercante will have plenty, whether it’s the curated soundtrack, karaoke, live bands or jazzy sounds from the piano. The flavors and the sounds will go hand-in-hand.”

Designed by Miami’s Nikolai Design, as spearheaded by House Kiki Chief Design Officer, Mark Lehmkuhl, Mercante’s color palette is alive with turquoise, citrus tones, and vibrant greens. Pulling up outside, guests will be met by Mercante’s verdant façade, the whitewashed exterior strewn with climbing ivy, while striped awnings and a vintage turquoise Fiat 500 provide a dramatic point of arrival that will set the tone for the experience ahead.

Guests will enter via a dramatic grand entrance worthy of a Fellini film, reached via stairs of hand-glazed Zellige Italian tiles. Stepping into the restaurant, one is sure to swoon, having been transported in mere steps to a sun-soaked Italian reverie.

The bar & lounge serves as Mercante’s threshold; a luxuriant space rich with polished brass and marble; as much a destination itself as it is a portal to the wonders ahead. The Main Dining Room evokes the spirit of a Venetian palazzo with high ceilings, crystal chandeliers, vintage design touches and bespoke details galore. With comfortable seating, alluring ambiance and live piano music, it will be as welcoming a space for dining with family as it will be for lingering into the wee hours with friends. A vine-covered pergola will no doubt be central to the magic found on Mercante’s terrazza, overlooking the river and delivering major palazzo energy. This sun-dappled destination is Siervo’s Sunshine State interpretation of a cliffside Amalfi coast terrazza. In perfect weather, the floor-to-ceiling doors fold away to allow the outside in. Mercante will seat 175 between the indoor dining room and the waterfront terrazza. A private dining table for up to 20 guests is located in a dockside location that can be privatized. A 150-foot dock is available for boat access. Boasting one of the most blessed locations on the Miami River, by day Mercante will be a sun-washed daydream and at night, under the glow of Miami’s moon, a cinematically-inspired sophisticated supper club.

Mercante, located at 404 NW North River Drive the Miami River, will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner; Saturday and Sunday for brunch. Website: www.mercantemiami.com. Follow Mercante Miami @mercantemiami.

The Man Behind Mercante

Hospitality legend Nicola Siervo has been a leader in the restaurant and nightlife industry for close to four decades. The long list of legendary restaurants, bars and nightclubs he was instrumental in creating, owning or operating includes Bang, Bar None, Joia, Mynt Lounge, Rock Bar, Quattro Gastronomia Italiana, Mokai, WALL and The Dutch Miami Beach, to name a few. His work as part of the KNR Restaurant Group triumvirate helped launch major culinary talents, including chefs Marc Vidal, Antonio Bachour and twin brothers Nicola and Fabrizio Carro. Under the KNR banner, Siervo oversaw the development and management of the W South Beach’s F&B operation which included the groundbreaking craft cocktail bar The Living Room, Wall nightclub, Solea restaurant – featuring Vidal and Bachour, and, later, The Dutch South Beach with culinary giant Andrew Carmellini.

ABOUT HOUSE KIKI

House Kiki is Miami’s premier hospitality, creative, and operating group, delivering unparalleled culinary and lifestyle experiences across South Florida’s bustling restaurant landscape. Helmed by visionary entrepreneur Roman Jones and Operating Partner Aris Nanos, alongside Design Partner Mark Lehmkuhl, every concept is built to deliver more than a meal, but rather an experience created through transportive design, elevated flavors, and a dynamic atmosphere that turns every visit into a celebration. The group’s portfolio includes Kiki on the River, the flagship waterfront destination known for its elevated Greek cuisine, lush dockside ambiance, and vibrant weekend celebrations; Habibi, where Arabic tradition meets Mediterranean cuisine, featuring live performances, and unrivaled nightlife; Pirata, the Miami River’s new premier sports bar and grill, bringing nonstop game-day energy to the river in 2026; Mercante Ristorante & Piano Bar, a joint venture with Partner Nicola Siervo opening in Autumn 2026; and Kiki at Sea, a luxury yachting experience that extends Kiki’s signature spirit to Miami’s picturesque waterways. At the helm of the Miami River neighborhood, House Kiki has several additional projects opening along the river over the next 48 months, including their church conversion, Capella dell’Amore, a wedding chapel and special event space helmed by Caroline McDonald, Maminette, a taste of St. Tropez on the Miami River, El Morro Spanish fort and restaurant with a rooftop tapas bar featuring a 180-degree view called Café del Rio, a private lounge and late-night spot called Trinity, and finally Villa Romana, the group’s ultimate venue for privacy and excellence.

Media contact:

Brustman Carrino Public Relations

mercante@brustmancarrinopr.com

(305) 573-0658