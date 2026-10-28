BECOMING JANE OPENS AT SOUTH FLORIDA PBS, CELEBRATING THE EXTRAORDINARY LEGACY OF DR. JANE GOODALL

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Florida PBS officially opens Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall today, celebrating the life, groundbreaking discoveries and enduring legacy of the world-renowned scientist and conservationist. Opening just over a year after her passing, the exhibition offers visitors a unique opportunity to experience the remarkable journey of a woman who forever changed our understanding of chimpanzees and the natural world.

One of the exhibition’s most captivating features transports visitors into an immersive gallery resembling Tanzania’s Gombe Stream National Park, where Dr. Goodall conducted her pioneering chimpanzee research. Surrounded by lush forest imagery, projections and the sounds of Gombe, guests can experience the environment that inspired her groundbreaking discoveries.

The journey continues through engaging interactive experiences where visitors can step inside a recreation of Jane’s research tent, explore the fascinating behaviors and communication of chimpanzees, and come face-to-face with a lifelike holographic projection of Dr. Goodall as she shares stories from her extraordinary life.

Developed and traveled by the National Geographic Society in partnership with the Jane Goodall Institute USA, Becoming Jane has received prestigious recognition, including an American Alliance of Museums Excellence in Exhibition Award and a Thea Award for Outstanding Achievement in Museum Exhibit Design.

More than an exhibition, Becoming Jane is a celebration of curiosity, discovery and a legacy that continues to inspire generations to protect wildlife and the natural world.

EXPERIENCE BECOMING JANE FOR A LIMITED TIME

Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall is available exclusively at South Florida PBS in Boynton Beach through January 24, 2027. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the extraordinary world of Jane Goodall through an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages.

Location: Cornelia T. Bailey Cultural Arts Center at South Florida PBS, 3401 South Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Dates: October 23, 2026 – January 24, 2027

For tickets and additional information, visit SouthFloridaPBS.org/becomingjane

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA PBS

South Florida PBS is Florida’s largest public media company, including Public Broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast and WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and the Health Channel, the only 24/7 channel dedicated to health in the nation. South Florida PBS connects organizations and institutions across our region and preserves South Florida’s history. Leading the way in this global society, South Florida PBS is committed to creating and presenting award-winning programs focused on kids, education, arts and culture, health, environment, science, and civic engagement.

About Dr. Jane Goodall

Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and United Nations Messenger of Peace, was an ethologist and activist who inspired greater understanding and action on behalf of the natural world. Known for her groundbreaking studies of wild chimpanzees in Gombe National Park in Tanzania, Dr. Goodall forever changed our understanding of our relationship with the animal kingdom.

Her work extended beyond scientific innovations, encompassing a lifetime of advocacy through her international organization, the Jane Goodall Institute – which advances community-led conservation, animal welfare, science, and, through its Roots & Shoots program, youth empowerment. A global icon, Dr. Goodall spent decades spreading hope and turning it into a meaningful, positive impact, working to create a better world for animals, people, and the environment we share.

About the Jane Goodall Institute

The Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) is a global conservation organization founded in 1977 that advances Dr. Jane Goodall’s legacy in 30 offices around the world. The Jane Goodall Institute continues Jane’s vision of inspiring hope and transforming it into action through science driven, technology enabled programs focused on wildlife research and rehabilitation, community-led conservation, and youth engagement. Through the youth program Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots, now active in 75 countries and counting, JGI is creating a movement of compassionate people who uphold its mission to create a better world for people, other animals, and our shared environment.



Learn more at janegoodall.org and rootsandshoots.org. Follow @JaneGoodallInst and @RootsAndShoots.

About the National Geographic Society

The National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education, and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 15,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings, and engaging audiences around the globe through signature experiences, stories and content.