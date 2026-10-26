Black Furrday is Back at the Humane Society of Broward County

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Forget the shopping frenzy and make a little room for something truly special this Black Friday: a new four-legged family member! The Humane Society of Broward County invites you to Black Furrday – Friday, November 27, with adoption specials and plenty of furry faces ready to steal your heart.

The shelter is rolling out the red carpet for our beloved animals and will be Opening Extra Early so you can fetch a great deal on adoption fees.

From 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. adoption fees for pets 7 months and older will be waived

From 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. adoption fees for pets 7 months and older will be ½ price

“Cuddle Busters” will be featured all day – select pets whose adoption fees will be waived! Regular adoption fees are $200 for dogs 7 months an older, and $80 for felines 7 months and older. Visit early or visit later, either way, you’ll be saving money and making a difference in the life of a homeless pet. (Note there is a $25 administrative fee for fee-waived adoptions and donations are appreciated).

From playful pups and affectionate adult dogs to curious kittens and charming cats, there’s a companion for every personality and lifestyle. Looking for a jogging buddy, a couch cuddler or a feline friend to keep you company, your perfect match may be waiting at the Humane Society of Broward County.

Every adoption includes: Spay or neuter surgery; Age-appropriate vaccinations & a microchip; Heartworm testing for dogs older than 7 months & Feline leukemia testing for cats; A bag of Purina ONE pet food – while supplies last; Limited 14-day health care plan from VCA Animal Hospitals.

Prospective adopters are encouraged to complete a pre-adoption application before visiting. Applications and photos of pets available for adoption can be found at www.humanebroward.com

This Black Furrday, the best deal may be the unconditional love waiting to come home with you!

The Humane Society of Broward County is a private, nonprofit organization supported by donations and is not affiliated with any government agency. Every adoption helps the shelter continue its mission of finding loving homes for animals in need.