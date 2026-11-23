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Bakey

Bakey has brought its “Love, Always” philosophy to South Florida with its first Hallandale Beach location and is now inviting visitors and locals to celebrate Hanukkah with specialty offerings that longtime Bakey fans know and love, and newcomers are sure to enjoy. On offer are Bakey’s golden, pillowy-soft sufganiyot, each filled with delicious, sweet flavors and finished with the perfect touch of sweetness. Choose from Jam Sufganiyot, filled with classic fruit jam and finished with a delicate dusting of powdered sugar ($4.25); Chocolate Sufganiyot filled with rich chocolate cream ($4.50); dulce de leche Sufganiyot ($4.50); or Pistachio Sufganiyot, filled with fluffy pistachio cream and topped with a pistachio swirl, crushed pistachios, and a light dusting of powdered sugar ($4.75). Bakey is located at 668 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard. Bakey is open Sunday – Thursday from 7:30AM to 6PM; and Friday from 7:30AM to 4PM. Complimentary parking is available in the shopping plaza. For more information, please visit bakeybabka.com; and follow Bakey on Instagram @BakeyBabka.

Rose Cafe & Restaurant

This Hanukkah, Rose Cafe & Restaurant is bringing people together over an evening of food, tradition and celebration. On Thursday, December 10, the Mediterranean-Italian-inspired hotspot will host a special one-night-only Hanukkah dining experience, featuring a signature à la carte menu that brings together the flavors and culinary traditions of Italy and Israel. The exclusive menu is a collaboration between Rose Cafe & Restaurant Executive Chef Gianluca Calisi and Chef Yaniv Cohen of Jaffa Miami. Thoughtfully curated around seasonal ingredients and crafted without seed oils, the menu offers a distinctive culinary interpretation of the holiday, blending Mediterranean influences with the spirit of Hanukkah. The menu will be announced soon. Advance reservations are encouraged and can be made via OpenTable. Reservations can be made starting at 6PM with the last seating at 9:45PM.For more information, visit www.rosecafeandrestaurant.com. Telephone: (786) 653-3891. Rose Cafe & Restaurant is located at 16690 Collins Avenue, Suite 102 in Sunny Isles Beach, FL. Complimentary valet parking is available and recommended.