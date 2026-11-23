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Celebrate the holidays and create memorable traditions with family and friends at Deering Estate, a Miami-Dade County Heritage Park. Experience this year’s Historic Holiday Décor: Tides & Tidings, where the historic Richmond Cottage is transformed with festive, coastal-inspired displays that capture the beauty and spirit of the season. Stroll through thoughtfully decorated rooms that blend holiday charm with Deering Estate’s unique waterfront heritage. The celebration continues with a variety of daytime and evening events offered throughout the holiday season.

Historic Holiday Décor “Tides & Tidings”

Daily, Nov. 27, 2026 – Jan. 6, 2027, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please note that the Deering Estate is closed on Dec. 25.

This year’s Historic Holiday Décor “Tides & Tidings” is Inspired by Charles Deering’s passion for the sea, spirit of exploration, and the natural beauty of Biscayne Bay. The Richmond Cottage will be transformed into a coastal holiday wonderland featuring ocean-inspired decorations, elegant marine accents, and festive seasonal charm.

Story-Time and Photos with Santa

Saturday, December 5, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Bring the whole family for a magical holiday experience filled with festive stories, special memories, and the wonder of the season. Enjoy the full “Tides & Tidings” Holiday by the Bay celebration from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.



Tides & Tidings: Holiday by the Bay

Saturday, December 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Experience a festive day filled with holiday traditions, seasonal treats, local shopping, and family-friendly activities against the beautiful backdrop of Biscayne Bay. Guests can enjoy holiday crafts, festive lawn games, and a Holiday Market featuring local artisans and youth entrepreneurs offering unique gifts and seasonal treasures. Explore the historic Richmond Cottage with a holiday décor scavenger hunt or set off on a gnome scavenger hunt.



Holiday House Tour & Campfire

December 8, 16 & 22, 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm



Join us on select dates for the Holiday House Tour and Campfire, where historic charm, festive holiday décor, and scenic waterfront views create a memorable seasonal experience. Before or after exploring the beautifully decorated Richmond Cottage, gather around a cozy campfire and enjoy the warmth of a beloved holiday tradition.

9th annual Mistletoe & Martinis

Friday, December 11, 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.



The Deering Estate Foundation will host its ninth annual Mistletoe & Martinis. This year’s event will bring the holiday season to life with festive sights, sounds, and libations – all with a coastal twist! The evening will feature handcrafted martinis, coastal-inspired cocktails, delicious bites, live music, and dancing.



Holiday Bay Cruise

Sunday, December 13, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.



Take a break from the holiday rush and set sail with a relaxing cruise on Biscayne Bay that departs from Deering Estate. After the cruise, enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne (ages 21+) while strolling the historic grounds. Other on the water adventures are also offered throughout December.

Winter Camp

Two, three-day sessions: Session I: December 21, 22 & 23; Session II: December 28, 29 & 30, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Children ages 6-14 will discover nature through exciting outdoor activities, interactive science lessons, crafts, and themed educational experiences. Every camp explores a different aspect of the natural world, giving campers a chance to learn, create, and have fun.

For more information on the holiday season of events at the Deering Estate, please visit the website. Celebrate Deering all year and gift a membership to family and friends this Holiday Season!

About the Deering Estate

Deering Estate, located at 16701 SW 72 Ave. in Miami, is a 21st Century house museum, cultural and ecological field station, and a national landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places, owned by the State of Florida and managed by Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department. Deering Estate is designated as one of seven Miami-Dade County “Heritage Parks” which have a vital role in our community’s history, environment and in providing recreational and cultural experiences.



About the Deering Estate Foundation

For those who treasure the Deering Estate, who advocate for its preservation and wish to invest in its future, the Deering Estate Foundation provides opportunities for individuals and corporations alike to partake in membership, signature events, and one-of-a-kind experiences, all in service of providing vital funding and support to the Deering Estate. Through these efforts, the foundation fulfills its mission to uphold the legacy of Charles Deering’s cherished 1920s-era property, to provide funding for the cultural, educational and recreational experiences it offers, as well as its significant scientific and archaeological endeavors to conserve its diverse flora, fauna and the eight native ecosystems that thrive on its 450 acres, and to ensure its longevity as a prized American heritage site. Established in 1989, The Deering Estate Foundation, Inc. is a community-based charitable 501(c) 3 Florida Corporation and the philanthropic partner of the Deering Estate.