CHAPMAN PARTNERSHIP ILLUMINATIONS GALA CELEBRATES MIAMI’S PHILANTHROPIC SPIRIT

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

1 of 9

Chapman Partnership celebrated the 2026 Illuminations Gala with an evening of dining, dancing, and entertainment, raising over $750,000 to provide life-changing, wrap-around comprehensive programs for Miami-Dade’s most vulnerable population. This year’s theme, “No Place Like Home,” underscores the organization’s mission- that no one sleeps on the street.

The 2026 Illuminations Gala took place on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at the JW Marriott Marquis. The event honored the donors and volunteers whose work is a shining light for those experiencing homelessness. The exciting evening was produced by WOW MKTG and featured Laurie Jennings, founder of Laurie Jennings Live!, as the Illuminary Hostess Extraordinaire. Grammy Award-winning artist and Golden Globe and Emmy Award-nominated actor Anthony Ramos closed out the celebration with a curated musical performance.

The event was generously sponsored by The Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation, Trish & Dan Bell, Heide & Jose “Pepe” Dans and WOW MKTG, Pacific National Bank, Casamigos, Johnnie Walker and Kettle One Vodka, CVS Pharmacy y mas and Navarro Discount Pharmacy, Jackson Health System, Citadel/Citadel Securities, Miami Dade College, and many more. This year’s media sponsors were The Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald.

“Our dedication to Chapman Partnership and its programs is something we are deeply proud of,” said Jose Dans, who, along with his wife Heide, served as co-chair of the Illuminations Gala for the sixth year, alongside Maryam and Eddie Borrego. “Families come to Chapman during the most difficult moments of their lives, and the love poured into them delivers results year after year. Parents find stability, children find hope, and lives are truly changed. Showing up for these families means showing up for our whole community.”

This year’s program included an introduction to CPWorks, an award-winning bridge and transitional employment program launched by Chapman Partnership to provide pathways to independence for individuals experiencing homelessness. The Lennar Foundation and The Underline both received Community Impact awards as pioneer community partners during the event’s program.

The special evening was followed by the annual nextgen at The Illuminations Gala, sponsored by Bradesco Bank, Fowler White Burnett, Capital City Consulting Miami, and Harpist Karina. Chapman Partnership’s young professionals group, nextgen, is made up of Miami’s young professionals and community ambassadors, between the ages of 21-45, who work to increase awareness, revenue and advocacy for Chapman Partnership.

For more information about Chapman Partnership or next year’s event, please contact 305-329-3000 or visit www.chapmanpartnership.org