City of Doral Economic Summit Brings Together 280+ Leaders to Advance Trade, Logistics and Regional Growth

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The City of Doral convened more than 280 executives and institutional leaders for the inaugural Doral Economic Summit: Moving Miami-Dade, bringing together decision-makers across aviation and aerospace, logistics, international trade, commercial real estate, transportation, government and regional economic development.

Hosted by Mayor Christi Fraga, the Summit positioned Doral as a regional convening point for the businesses, institutions and infrastructure connecting Miami-Dade to global markets.

“Because great companies don’t simply choose an address; they choose ecosystems,” said Mayor Fraga. “We did not bring almost 300 leaders into this one room simply to say we did it. We brought you here to listen, to identify the barriers, to find opportunities, to determine what the City can solve, what requires regional and federal support, and sometimes where government simply needs to get out of the way.”

Mayor Fraga announced that the City will prepare a Moving Miami-Dade Industry Priorities Brief capturing the needs, proposals and questions raised during the Summit and identifying opportunities for continued action and collaboration.

Dimitrios “Jimmy” Nares, Section Chief of Aviation Marketing at Miami International Airport, reported that MIA has achieved record air-freight volumes every year since 2020, reaching approximately 3.4 million tons last year and remaining on pace for another record year in 2026. Nares highlighted MIA’s rise to the No. 1 position in the United States for international and total air freight, as well as the growing importance of pharmaceuticals, e-commerce and in-transit cargo. He also addressed the capacity pressures created by continued growth and the airport’s long-term cargo-development plans.

Eric K. Olafson, Esq., Director of Global Trade & Business Development at PortMiami, emphasized the Port’s $61 billion annual economic impact, its strong commercial ties to Latin America and its service to more than 250 ports worldwide. He described Miami-Dade’s trade economy as an interconnected ecosystem linking the seaport, airport, warehouses, distribution centers, transportation companies and international business communities.

Moderated by Marixell Garcia, Founder of 2T&C and former Director of Business Development at the Miami-Dade Beacon Council, the executive panel translated regional cargo growth into specific operating priorities.

Juan C. Correa, Chief Commercial Officer of Avianca Cargo, called for greater visibility and predictability across inspections, warehouses, trucking and other supply-chain handoffs. Peter Hüwel, Regional CEO, Americas, of Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, emphasized synchronized operations, workforce development, affordability and stronger contingency planning. Tomas Sulichin, President of the Commercial Division at Related Commercial, highlighted the need for functional industrial facilities and greater predictability in permitting and public-sector approvals. Richard Garcia, COO of Sterling Transportation, identified truck parking and airport cargo-pickup access as immediate ground-transportation challenges.

Following Mayor Fraga’s opening remarks, the program also included Warren Jones, President of the Miami Air Cargo Association, and Alice Ancona, Chief Operating Officer of World Trade Center Miami.

A special Road to G20 conversation brought Mayor Fraga together with Joseph “Sonny” Berrios of the U.S. Secret Service and Christine Ramsay of the U.S. Department of State to discuss preparedness, international coordination and the opportunity presented by the upcoming G20 Leaders Summit in Doral.

The Doral Economic Summit grew from months of direct business engagement, site visits, Industry Leaders Breakfasts, executive roundtables and sector-specific conversations. Mayor Fraga recognized the City of Doral’s Economic Development and Public Affairs teams, together with City leadership, sponsors and regional partners, for their work in bringing the inaugural Summit to life.

The City of Doral thanks its speakers, institutional partners, chambers, industry associations, sponsors and participating executives, including Presenting Sponsor Banesco USA, for helping bring the inaugural Summit to life.

“Doral is ready, Miami-Dade County is ready, and together we are moving Miami-Dade,” Mayor Fraga said.

Event photos

https://cityofdoral.files.com/f/d82c805fd385c269