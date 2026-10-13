City of North Miami Beach Launches “NMB Bites” to Celebrate Centennial & Local Culinary Scene to Drive Economic Growth

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October 1, 2026 – The City of North Miami Beach has officially launched NMB Bites, a brand-new economic development initiative designed to showcase the city’s rich, multicultural culinary scene while supporting local small businesses. Running throughout the entire month of October, the citywide dining event invites residents and visitors alike to explore North Miami Beach’s vibrant neighborhoods and experience over 20 participating eateries at special pre-fixe price points of $25 for lunch and $45 for dinner.

Designed to deliver big flavors at accessible prices, NMB Bites features curated, fixed-price menus of North Miami Beach restaurants that offer diners a minimum of 20% savings compared to regular menu values. Participating locations include restaurants, cafés, bakeries, and lounges will highlight signature dishes representing a diverse mix of cuisines such as Caribbean, Latin, Asian, Kosher, contemporary American, and more.

Key highlights of the NMB Bites program include:

Simple $25 Lunch & Brunch Menus: Include a delicious entrée plus a choice of starter or dessert.

Elevated $45 Dinner Menus: Multi-course prix fixe dinner options showcasing each venue’s culinary highlights.

No Passes or Tickets Required: Diners simply visit any participating location and ask for the NMB Bites menu.

“North Miami Beach is home to one of South Florida’s most dynamic and diverse dining communities,” said Darvin Williams, City Manager. “NMB Bites is more than just a celebration of great food; it is an economic driver that encourages neighbors and visitors to discover new local favorites, support our local small business restaurant owners, and experience everything delicious our city has to offer.”

Local restaurants holding a valid City Business Tax Receipt are still eligible to join the program with zero cash participation fees, further underscoring the city’s commitment to supporting homegrown businesses.

To help diners navigate the event, the city has launched an online directory where users can filter participating venues by neighborhood, cuisine, meal type, and full prix fixe menus. To view the complete dining guide, or to apply as a participating restaurant, visit nmbbites.com