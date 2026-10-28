Columbus Makes History as First Florida High School Approved for Its Own Specialty License Plate

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Christopher Columbus High School, a Catholic, Marist, college-preparatory school for boys in Miami, is making history as the first high school in Florida approved for a specialty license plate. Now, the school is calling on Explorer Nation—its community of alumni, families, students, faculty, staff and friends—to purchase the 3,000 presale vouchers required to begin production.

The plate will give supporters a new way to display their school pride while helping make a Columbus education accessible to students in need. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Br. Kevin Adelante Fund, which provides tuition assistance to Columbus families.

Already, 650 supporters have signed up, building momentum for the school’s Drive the Brotherhood Forward campaign.

Featuring the school’s popular “C” logo on the left and “Christopher Columbus High School” along the bottom, the plate will carry a familiar symbol of the Brotherhood onto Florida roads. Other plates for local institutions approved through the legislation include Miami Dade College and the Miami Northwestern Alumni Association.

“Our Brotherhood takes tremendous pride in Columbus and consistently comes together to support our students,” said Thomas Kruczek, president of Christopher Columbus High School. “This plate gives our community a way to share that pride wherever they go while helping make a Columbus education possible for students in need. It reflects the spirit of our Brotherhood—celebrating our connection and creating opportunities for those who will follow.”

The new Columbus license plate is the culmination of a rebranding effort begun in 2018, led by the school’s Marketing Committee and its then-chairman, Lou de la Aguilera ’77. That work secured trademarks for the school’s “C” logo and other marks and helped pave the way for the 2023 relaunch of the Brother Kevin Store alongside an online store. “Our most popular item was the C sticker for cars. Seeing that enthusiasm, someone asked, ‘What if we did our own license plate?’” said Kevin Testa ’95, president of the Christopher Columbus High School Alumni Association. “It seemed like a crazy idea at the time. Thanks to Danny Perez ’05, the former Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, and so many others, we now have the opportunity to make it a reality. I’m proud to have helped bring it this far, and I can’t wait to see Explorer Nation represented on roads across Florida.”

Every pre-sale voucher brings the plate closer to production. Columbus is encouraging supporters to purchase theirs and spread the word among fellow Explorers. Once the 3,000-voucher requirement is met and the plates are manufactured, purchasers can redeem their vouchers through a Florida tax collector or license plate agency.

To purchase a pre-sale voucher and help drive the Brotherhood forward, visit explorernation.com.