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MIAMI

Happea’s Mediterranean Grill

Happea’s Mediterranean Grill is a beloved, Brickell-born Mediterranean concept founded by brothers-in-law and business partners Danny Omari and Eduardo Wainberg, bringing made-from-scratch, health-minded Mediterranean cuisine and a hospitality-driven approach to South Florida. Known for its freshly made hummus, flavorful pita pockets, vibrant bowls, fresh salads, and signature Carnivoreishh Bowl, Happea’s emphasizes quality ingredients, kosher meats, seed-oil-free food, and approachable dining designed to make guests feel good. Built around the core values of integrity, hospitality, and community, the concept has cultivated a loyal following through its craveable menu and distinctive brand personality. Following the success of its original Brickell location, Happea’s is expanding to Aventura in December 2026 with a flagship location designed to bring people together over delicious food, genuine hospitality, and a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere. Happea’s Mediterranean Grill is located at 2749 NE 193 Street, Unit 20 in Aventura. Stay up to date at www.happeas.com and on Instagram: @Happeas.

J.SANN & SON

J.SANN & SON is an elevated bar, lounge, live music venue, and premium tobacconist coming to Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood in late 2026, founded by Jonathan Drew Sann, the visionary behind renowned cigar company Drew Estate. Blending a passion for fine tobacco, design, food, beverage, and entertainment, the concept will offer a distinctive hospitality experience featuring inventive cocktails, chef-driven cuisine led by Chef Julia Ning, live performances, and an intimate lounge with supper club-inspired ambiance. The destination will also feature a premium retail tobacconist showcasing Drew Estate’s celebrated cigar portfolio and exclusive J.SANN & SON blends, a cigar factory open for tours, and the only stateside shop-in-shop for luxury design house S.T. Dupont. Rooted in legacy, craftsmanship, and community, J.SANN & SON brings together the timeless ritual of fine cigars with contemporary dining, nightlife, and entertainment in a sophisticated setting designed to invite guests to gather, unwind, and connect. J.SANN & SON is located at 359 NW 28 Street in Wynwood, Miami. Stay up to date at jsannandson.com and on Instagram: @jsannandson.

Mercante

Bringing a taste of the Italian Riviera to the Miami River, Mercante is a new restaurant and piano bar opening in January 2027, from longtime Miami hospitality veteran Nicola Siervo, in partnership with Roman Jones of House Kiki, the hospitality group behind Kiki on the River and Habibi. Inspired by the charm and sophistication of Italy’s coastal destinations, the 175-seat waterfront restaurant will feature authentic Italian cuisine, including freshly made pastas, seafood, crudos, house-made breads and gelato, alongside an all-Italian wine list and Italian-inspired cocktails. Designed by Nikolai Design, the space will transport guests to the Italian coast with vibrant Mediterranean colors, a grand dining room reminiscent of a Venetian palazzo, and a lush waterfront terrace overlooking the Miami River. A 150-foot dock will allow guests to arrive by boat, while live piano music, bands and karaoke will bring a lively energy to the restaurant, transitioning from breezy daytime dining to a sophisticated supper club atmosphere at night. Mercante will be located at 404 NW North River Drive along the Miami River. mercantemiami.com and stayed tuned by following along @mercantemiami.

FORT LAUDERDALE

Bakey

Bakey, the beloved Boston bakery and café known for its handcrafted baked goods and signature babka, has brought its “Love, Always” philosophy to South Florida with the opening of its first location in Hallandale Beach, and now later this year will continue to grow in South Florida, with locations in Fort Lauderdale opening December 2026 at 2528 North Federal Highway and Aventura to follow. Bakey comes from legendary baker and culinary craftsman Chef Uri Scheft, in partnership with fellow bakery industry scion Amir Vadash. Everything at Bakey is made in-house with fresh ingredients. Since a central edict of the Bakey concept is that “the oven is always on,” the team is constantly baking fresh breads and pastries throughout the day. Their approach to kosher baking focuses on healthy eating and clean, simple ingredients, including unbleached flour and natural sourdough. A premium coffee program featuring beans sourced from Umbria, Italy, complements Bakey’s food offerings. Bakey will be open Monday – Sunday from 7:30 AM to 8 PM. Complimentary parking is available in the shopping plaza. For more information, please visit bakeybabka.com; and follow Bakey on Instagram @BakeyBabka.

Ivy’s

Old Florida charm will meet fresh coastal dining when Ivy’s, a neighborhood waterfront restaurant, opens in early 2027 at 500 East Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Nestled along the New River, next door to the historic Stranahan House and named in honor of the pioneering powerhouse Ivy Stranahan, Ivy’s will bring a fresh take on waterfront dining with a distinctly Fort Lauderdale personality. The menu – under Executive Chef Dan Siegelman (Bottega, Point Royal) – will showcase coastal American cuisine with a prominent raw bar, seafood, handmade pastas, and grilled meats. Among the dishes in development is Around the Campfire – an interactive, shareable experience featuring a miniature tabletop charcoal grill with skewers of chicken, steak, shrimp, and eggplant, accompanied by lettuce cups, fresh herbs, and sauces. A curated beverage program will complement the cuisine with fresh craft cocktails featuring seasonal juices, house-made syrups, and local Florida spirits, alongside a wine selection highlighting family-owned producers. For updates, please visit www.ivysfortlauderdale.com or follow @ivysfortlauderdale on Instagram.

Pizza Queen

Bringing classic New York-style slice culture to Las Olas, Pizza Queen, a new concept from Falsetto Hospitality, – the team behind newly opened Caviar Club – is slated to open at 1217 East Las Olas Boulevard in January 2027. Inspired by Danielle Falsetto, wife and business partner of restaurateur Marc Falsetto, the neighborhood pizzeria will serve artisanal New York-style pizza by the slice and whole pies, offering the casual, old-school experience of a traditional corner slice shop. The concept will center on a carefully developed dough program featuring premium imported Italian flour free of bromates and bleach, long fermentation for deeper flavor and a lighter, crispier, no-flop crust, and a specialized water-control system to achieve authentic New York-style dough. Pizzas will be topped with imported Italian tomatoes and fresh local ingredients. For more information, please visit www.falsettohospitality.com and follow along on social media, @PizzaQueen.