CORAL GABLES CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SELECTS GENARO “CHIP” IGLESIAS AS PRESIDENT & CEO

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The Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that Genaro “Chip” Iglesias has been selected as the Chamber’s new President and CEO.

“Mr. Iglesias has a long and distinguished career leading operations in government, nonprofit, and association management organizations throughout Miami-Dade County, said Jorge Martinez, the Chamber’s 2026 – 2027 Chair of the Board. “Chip’s reputation and exceptional work precede him. We look forward to welcoming him to the Chamber and introducing him to our membership.”

Iglesias was chosen following an exhaustive search which included dozens of candidates. He will formally begin his duties on December 1, 2026.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to the Board of Directors for selecting me to lead this incredible organization. I am truly excited for the opportunity to step into this advocacy role on behalf of our members and the broader business community, ensuring we continually add meaningful value to their membership,” said Iglesias. “I also look forward to working closely with the talented Chamber team. Together, we will build upon our rich history and continue driving success and growth for businesses throughout Coral Gables.”

Iglesias’ 30+ year professional career includes serving as President of the Ocean Reef Community Association; Managing Partner, Chair of Local Government Practice of Ballard Partners; Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff for Miami-Dade County; Village Manager of the Village of Key Biscayne; President of the Miami-Dade County & City Manager’s Association; Chief of Staff of Miami-Dade County Commissioners Carlos Gimenez and Jimmy Morales; and Chief of Staff of the City of Miami Manager’s Office. Iglesias had an illustrious 24-year career with the City of Miami Fire Department, where he served in a number of roles before retiring in 2005 as Fire Captain. Prior to joining the Chamber, he most recently served as City Manager for the City of South Miami.

Iglesias holds a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in Organizational Leadership from Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Florida International University.

His community involvement includes serving on the Board of Directors for the Ocean Reef Cultural Center, Ocean Reef Community Foundation, Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, FIU Community Engagement Advisory Council, and Miami Children’s Chorus. He is married and has two adult children.

About the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce

The Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce represents more than 1,600 members and is ranked as one of the leading business building associations in South Florida’s tri-county area according to the South Florida Business Journal. For 100 years, its mission has been to advance business success and member engagement in Coral Gables and beyond through its commitment to inclusiveness, relevance, and integrity. For more information on the Chamber, please visit coralgableschamber.org, or on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.