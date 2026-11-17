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Dade County Federal Credit Union (“DCFCU”) and Evermore Bank are pleased to announce that they have entered into an agreement for DCFCU to acquire substantially all assets and assume substantially all liabilities of Evermore Bank in an all-cash transaction. With Evermore Bank’s two locations in Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, this significant milestone represents an exciting opportunity to expand DCFCU’s presence throughout South Florida while strengthening its commitment to delivering exceptional financial services to the communities it serves. The transaction was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of DCFCU and Evermore Bank. Following the completion of the transaction, and after all the obligations of Evermore Bank are settled or otherwise accounted for, Evermore Bank will dissolve and its remaining assets will be distributed to its shareholders.

For nearly a century, DCFCU has built its reputation on personalized service, trusted relationships, and a people-first approach to banking. Through this acquisition, the credit union looks forward to welcoming Evermore Bank’s customers and introducing them to the benefits of a member-owned financial institution, while maintaining the high standards of service and personal attention they deserve.

“This agreement represents an exciting new chapter for Dade County Federal Credit Union and the communities we serve,” said George Joseph, President and Chief Executive Officer of DCFCU. “As we continue to grow, our commitment remains unchanged: to put people first, deliver outstanding service, and provide meaningful financial solutions. We look forward to welcoming Evermore Bank’s customers into our credit union family and building lasting relationships rooted in trust, integrity, and exceptional service.” The acquisition aligns with DCFCU’s long-term vision of responsible growth, greater accessibility, and continued investment in the financial well-being of South Florida communities. Beyond expanding its geographic footprint, DCFCU remains dedicated to supporting individuals, families, and local businesses through personalized financial solutions, financial education, and meaningful community partnerships.

“Growth is not simply about expanding our reach; it is about creating opportunities to serve more people and make a positive difference in the communities we call home,” added Joseph.

“We are thrilled about our new partnership with DCFCU, which will bring together two organizations that share a deep commitment to serving customers and supporting local communities,” said Steven Sanzone, Chief Executive Officer of Evermore Bank. “As we integrate with DCFCU, there will be new opportunities to expand the products, services and resources available to our customers, while the values and level of service they have come to expect will remain unchanged. Our customers will always be treated like family.”

The proposed acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including shareholder and applicable regulatory approvals. Until the transaction is completed, both financial institutions will continue operating independently, and customers should continue conducting their banking activities as usual. Additional information regarding the transition will be communicated as it becomes available.

Doeren Mayhew Advisors, LLC served as financial advisor and Honigman LLP served as legal counsel to DCFCU. Hovde Group served as financial advisor and Luse Gorman, PC served as legal counsel to Evermore Bank.

About Dade County Federal Credit Union

Dade County Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in Sweetwater, Florida. With a longstanding tradition of exceptional service and community engagement, DCFCU offers a comprehensive range of financial products and services designed to help individuals, families, and businesses achieve their financial goals.

For more information, visit www.dcfcu.org.