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The Honorable School Board Member and District 5 Representative, Daniel A. Espino, has been elected by his fellow Board Members as Chairman of the School Board of Miami-Dade County, Florida, the governing body of the nation’s third-largest A-rated school district.

“I am profoundly honored and grateful to my colleagues for entrusting me with the role of School Board Chairman,” said Mr. Espino. “It is a true privilege to collaborate with such dedicated, forward-thinking Board Members whose leadership drives student success and supports our exceptional educators, staff, and community.”

Chairman Espino also extended his formal appreciation to Superintendent Rafael Villalobos, as well as to the district’s educators, administrators, support personnel, employees, and school police officers, for their steadfast daily dedication to student achievement. He further commended the entire Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) community and its stakeholders for their continued confidence in the district’s mission, its schools and leadership, reaffirming their shared commitment to advancing academic excellence, supporting faculty, and ensuring every student is positioned for success.

Chairman Espino extended warm congratulations to Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall on being elected Vice Chair of the School Board of Miami-Dade County, Florida. “Dr. Bendross-Mindingall’s passion, leadership, and lifelong commitment to our students and educators continue to strengthen our entire community,” said Chairman Espino. “We are proud to celebrate her success and excited for the year of service and teamwork ahead.”