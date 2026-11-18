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Donate Life Florida and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced a milestone statewide initiative Tuesday during a press conference at Regatta Grove in Coconut Grove, creating a new opportunity to educate millions of Floridians about organ, eye and tissue donation.

The initiative, “Cast a Line and Aim for Saving Lives,” marks the first time another Florida state agency has joined efforts with Donate Life Florida to expand donation awareness beyond the traditional driver license registration process.

Through the initiative, Floridians who purchase or renew fishing and hunting licenses through FWC will receive a message and link in their license confirmation emails to learn more about donation and register as donors. With approximately 3 million anglers and hunters licensed annually in Florida, the initiative has the potential to reach millions throughout the state.

“At Donate Life Florida, our focus is on building trust with Floridians, providing education and creating more opportunities for people to make informed decisions about organ, eye and tissue donation. That’s exactly what our partnership with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission represents. We’re reaching people where they are, connecting with them in a new way and giving more people the opportunity to save lives through donation,” said Kim Gilmore, chair of Donate Life Florida.

FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto highlighted the initiative’s significance and the shared commitment to education, responsible stewardship and the preservation of life.

“Now, when individuals purchase or renew a fishing or hunting license, they’ll have another opportunity to make a decision that could save lives and change families forever,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto.

Legia Maranon-Garcia shared the emotional story of her son, Ricky, who tragically passed away at just 18 years old. Ricky’s selfless decision to become a donor saved five lives, restored sight to two Floridians and helped heal 20 others through tissue donation.

Heart transplant recipient Michael Salem shared his personal journey and heartfelt gratitude for his donor, offering a powerful reminder of the second chances made possible through the generosity of donors and their families.

“Through this partnership with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a familiar part of life in Florida can open the door to a life-changing gift. Behind every donation are families whose generosity lives on, recipients given more time and new possibilities, and communities connected by hope. I’m grateful this campaign creates another opportunity for those stories to begin,” said Patricia Darrigan, immediate past chair of Donate Life Florida.

State Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez and Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez also presented a certificate of recognition on behalf of the Office of the Miami-Dade County Mayor. A representative from the City of Miami presented a proclamation recognizing the milestone collaboration.

More than 6,000 Floridians are awaiting lifesaving organ transplants. One organ donor can save up to eight lives, while eye and tissue donation can restore sight to two people and improve the lives of up to 75 others through tissue donation.

The initiative demonstrates how state agencies and nonprofit organizations can join efforts to educate communities, encourage informed decisions and inspire more Floridians to leave a lasting legacy through donation.

About Donate Life Florida

Donate Life Florida is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing organ, eye and tissue donation awareness and maintaining Florida’s donor registry. Through education, community outreach and statewide initiatives, the organization encourages Floridians to make informed donation decisions and register their wishes.

About the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission manages Florida’s fish and wildlife resources for their long-term well-being and the benefit of people. The agency promotes conservation, responsible recreation, public safety and education throughout the state.