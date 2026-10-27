East Coast First Responders Find Value and a Slower Pace in Ave Maria

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Jeffery Foote, a 12-year veteran and road patrol sergeant with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, was living in Sunrise with his wife, Kristin, and their two young children when he yearned for a quieter, more family-oriented community.

Likewise, George and Jessica Trujillo and their two children were living in Hialeah, then Kendall, but wanted new construction and a comfortable home they could afford on a first responder’s salary. Sergeant George Trujillo has been with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office for 12 years.

Both families looked locally, even north, but settled on Ave Maria, a master-planned community west in Collier County.

“We moved to Ave Maria for many reasons,” explained Jeffery Foote. “Our goal was to find a place where our kids could grow up with strong family values. Plus, I needed to disconnect from work.”

After renting for a year, the Foote family moved into their newly constructed home in the Maple Ridge neighborhood by CC Homes. Kristin remembers bringing her mom and the kids to Ave Maria to have dinner, an event that would solidify the decision to settle in Ave Maria.

“I remember seeing all of the kids playing in the grassy area of Town Center and all of the young families walking around,” she said. “Since we’ve moved here, I’ve enjoyed the strong community culture – all of the neighborhood and community events and neighbors helping each other.”

Since they moved to Ave Maria in June 2025, the Footes have met at least four other first responder families just on their block, including the Trujillos. Those bonds are unique, describes Kristin. “First responder families have different workloads,” she said. “Finding other wives who have similar schedules creates a strong connection. Even the staff at my children’s schools have led me to find babysitters and other support. It’s a unique sense of community here.”

Alaina Foote, age 6, attends Ave Maria Catholic Academy, and her younger brother, Alexander, age 2, goes to a local day care. Kristin says the area feels safe and comfortable and Jeffery doesn’t mind the commute to Broward County.

“I spend just under one and a half hours on the road each way seven times over two weeks,” he said. “Some of my colleagues who moved to Palm Beach County spend just as much time on the road despite the shorter distance. The drive provides me with mental prep time. I enjoy it.”

Trujillo agrees that the 1.5-hour commute he takes four days a week is well worth it. “It’s far, but all of the pros of living in Ave Maria far outweigh the drive,” he said. “In Miami, I was working and working for nothing. I couldn’t make ends meet and it no longer made sense. On my days off, I now get to enjoy everything Ave Maria has to offer, from the low-key lifestyle, plus a water park and other amenities.”

The Trujillo children, Delilah, age 14, and George, Jr., age 10, attend Palmetto Ridge High School and the new Ave Maria Elementary School, respectively.

At first, the family experienced a bit of a culture shock, explained Trujillo. “The different pace took some getting used to,” he said, “but now we just love the mellow Ave Maria lifestyle. Nowhere else provides such a bang for your buck!”

ABOUT AVE MARIA, FLORIDA

Ave Maria has been named a Top 20 Master Planned Community in the United States, 2015-2026 Community of the Year, the Top Selling Single-Family Home Community in Southwest Florida, a Blue Zones Certified Community, and its active adult community, Del Webb Naples, has been named a Top 20 Places to Retire. Located in southwest Florida, Ave Maria is a self-sustaining town including shopping and dining, employment opportunities, parks and recreation, and is zoned for all A-rated Collier County public schools .

The variety of housing options include condominiums, attached villas, and single-family homes, many of which feature lake, preserve, and golf course views. Over 25 designer-furnished model homes are available for daily tours, with prices ranging from the low $200s to the $800s. Residential builders include CC Homes, Del Webb Naples , Lennar, and Pulte Homes.

On-site amenities include a water park, pickleball courts, soccer and baseball fields, fitness center, amphitheater, dog park, walking paths, bocce and tennis courts, and commercial centers with more than 75 businesses, including a Publix Supermarket and a Mobil gas station.

Ave Maria is located at the intersection of Oil Well and Camp Keais Roads in Eastern Collier County. The main entrance, on Oil Well just west of Camp Keais, leads to the Town Center. Take I-75 west, exit 80 to merge onto FL-29 to Oil Well Road, turn left and follow the signs to the main entrance of Ave Maria, approximately 20 minutes. For more information, please visit http://www.avemaria.com/ or call 239-352-3903.