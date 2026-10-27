FÉLIX JOINS AS OFFICIAL PARTNER FOR CHOQUE DE GIGANTES AT LOANDEPOT PARK, FEATURING NAVEGANTES DEL MAGALLANES AND TIBURONES DE LA GUAIRA ON NOVEMBER 14-15

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A weekend of Venezuelan baseball, culture and community awaits at loanDepot park as Félix joins Choque de Gigantes as an official event partner. Featuring Venezuelan Professional Baseball League clubs Navegantes del Magallanes and Tiburones de La Guaira, the two-game series on November 14-15 invites fans to celebrate the teams and traditions they love while supporting communities in Venezuela.

The two-game series pairs the excitement of Venezuelan professional baseball with an opportunity to make a difference beyond the ballpark. A portion of ticket proceeds will support ongoing earthquake relief and recovery efforts in Venezuela through Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and We Love Venezuela Foundation.

“Choque de Gigantes celebrates the passion, culture and community that connect South Florida and Venezuela,” said Caroline O’Connor, Miami Marlins President of Business. “We are proud to welcome Félix as an official partner and work alongside an organization that shares our commitment to the Venezuelan community. Together, we look forward to bringing fans together at loanDepot park for what will be an exciting baseball matchup while also supporting families and communities that continue to recover.”

“As a Venezuelan, this initiative is especially close to my heart,” said Manuel Godoy, Co-founder and CEO of Félix. “At Félix, we see every day how much it means to be there for the people you love, especially when they’re far away. Choque de Gigantes gives us an opportunity to bring people together, celebrate our roots, and support Venezuelan families when they need it most. That’s something I’m personally very proud to be part of. And, of course, the baseball fan in me is pretty excited about the matchup, as well.”

The partnership brings together two organizations with strong connections to the Venezuelan community and a shared commitment to supporting ongoing relief efforts following the devastating earthquakes that impacted Venezuela earlier this year.

Following the earthquakes, Félix launched “Together for Venezuela,” an initiative that provides its community with a simple way to contribute to verified organizations and platforms supporting emergency response efforts in Venezuela. Among the organizations featured through the initiative is Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), which has been delivering critical relief supplies to impacted families.

The Marlins have also supported relief efforts in Venezuela, including a $100,000 contribution to GEM for emergency response and recovery efforts, an in-stadium supply drive at loanDepot park and additional fundraising initiatives with support from fans, corporate partners, players and staff.

Félix provides technology and infrastructure that helps individuals and businesses send money from the United States to Latin America securely and efficiently, with an intuitive experience built around WhatsApp. Through its platform and community initiatives, Félix helps strengthen connections between families and communities across borders.

Choque de Gigantes returns to loanDepot park following its debut in 2024. Fans can catch Magallanes and La Guaira in action at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. For tickets and more information, please visit Marlins.com/Choque.