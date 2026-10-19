Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name GuideWell to 2026 Best Workplaces in Health Care List, Ranking No. 21

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected GuideWell for the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care™ List. This is GuideWell’s first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 21st place in the large category. Earning a spot means that GuideWell is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Health Care award is based on analysis of survey responses from nearly 222,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified ™ companies in the health care industry.

“This recognition belongs to our people,” said Brian Pieninck, President and CEO of GuideWell. “Culture is built one action at a time, and our teammates bring those actions to life every day. I am grateful to every person who shows up for each other and for the people we serve. This honor reflects what our people have built, and it reminds us how much more there is to build.”

The Best Workplaces in Health Care list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary Trust Index™ Survey to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.3 million employees.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, work status, or other demographic factor.

“Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “People are at the heart of work in every industry, and health care is no exception. These companies show how delivering for your people drives financial performance and turns fear of the future into the confidence to win.”

In May 2026, GuideWell also earned a Great Place To Work® Certification for the first time in its more than 10-year history.

About GuideWell

GuideWell comprises Florida’s Blue Cross Blue Shield plan, Florida Blue, the leading health insurer in Florida and Triple-S Management, Puerto Rico’s Blue Cross Blue Shield plan and a leading healthcare services company on the island. The GuideWell portfolio of care delivery organizations provides primary and urgent care at nearly 80 care centers and affiliate clinics in Florida, including Sanitas Medical Centers, GuideWell Emergency Medical Doctors, and Florida Health Care Plans. Other GuideWell subsidiaries include GuideWell Source, which provides administrative services to federal healthcare programs, and WebTPA, a market leading administrator of self-funded employer health plans. GuideWell also has a majority stake in several health solutions companies, including Lucet, a behavioral healthcare company that offers tech-enabled support to payers, providers, and health plan members, as well as home-based, whole-person care for high-risk patients.

GuideWell serves nearly 36 million customers across 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, including more than 6 million customers in Florida.

For additional information visit GuideWell.com. For details regarding the company’s community and sustainability efforts, read the GuideWell Impact Report. For the latest news and content, visit the GuideWell Newsroom, and follow GuideWell on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram @LifeAtGuideWell, and X @_GuideWell.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees, representing the experiences of more than 7.3 million employees in 2025 and 2026. Of those responses, nearly 222,000 were from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the health care industry, and this ranking is based on that feedback. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work, a UKG company, brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram, and sign up for the Great Place To Work LinkedIn newsletter, Culture Edge, to get the latest research on what drives business success.

About Fortune Media

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world’s biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World’s Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Fortune Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.