From Bullied to Becoming a Voice for Kindness: Teen Co-Founder Inspires a Movement Where Every Child Feels Seen, Included, and Valued

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What began as one young girl’s personal experience with bullying has grown into a mission to ensure that no child feels invisible, excluded, or alone.

On November 12, 2026, South Miami Heights Elementary School, home of the SMHE Locomotives, will officially unveil its new Anti-Bullying Buddy Bench in collaboration with My Buddy Bench Project (MBBP), a Miami-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit co-founded by teenager Victoria Portela and her mother, Mary Portela. This initiative was made possible through generous support from The Children’s Trust and in collaboration with Christina’s Academy, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening the emotional well-being of children and families in Miami-Dade.

Having experienced bullying herself, Victoria wanted to turn her experience into something positive for other children. Her vision was simple but powerful: create a place where children could find friendship, feel included, and know they are not alone.

What started with a bench has evolved into something much bigger—a student-centered program that promotes mental and emotional wellness, prevents bullying, and empowers children to become leaders of kindness in their own schools.

From One Child’s Experience to a Movement of Kindness

The Buddy Bench is more than a colorful seat on a playground. It is a visible reminder that every child deserves connection and that even the smallest act of kindness can make a meaningful difference.

Through the My Buddy Bench Kindness Ambassador Program, students are empowered to recognize when a classmate feels left out, reach beyond their immediate circle of friends, and take action through empathy and inclusion.

The program includes ongoing social-emotional enrichment activities designed with children’s experiences and perspectives in mind. Student Kindness Ambassadors help lead the message, making kindness something children practice with one another rather than simply hear about from adults.

Schools that become part of the Kindness Ambassador Program receive access to the

program for life, helping establish a lasting culture of kindness, leadership, and belonging

beyond the unveiling celebration.

Prevention Begins With Connection

For Principal Jo Ann Blanco, bringing the Buddy Bench to South Miami Heights Elementary is

about creating opportunities for children to feel connected before loneliness or exclusion

becomes a larger concern.

“Playgrounds can sometimes feel overwhelming or isolating for students who are shy,

new to the school, or simply having a hard day. Having a dedicated space signals to our

entire school community that feeling lonely is normal, but facing it alone isn’t

necessary,” said Principal Blanco.

The school’s commitment to responsibility, kindness, and collaboration aligns naturally with

MBBP’s values of kindness, empathy, community, and leadership. Together, they are helping

students transform empathy into action.

“Programs that promote kindness, empathy, and connection are not just additions to our

curriculum. They are fundamental to our students’ academic success and emotional

well-being,” Principal Blanco added.

One Friendship at a Time, One School at a Time

For Victoria and Mary Portela, every Buddy Bench represents an opportunity to change the

experience of a child who may be struggling to find friendship or belonging.

“Every child deserves to feel seen, included, and valued. By empowering students to

lead with kindness and empathy, we are planting seeds of connection that can help

prevent bullying and strengthen school communities, one friendship at a time,” said Mary

Portela, Co-Founder of My Buddy Bench Project.

Buddy Bench Unveiling

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026

Time: 9:00AM

Location: South Miami Heights Elementary School, Miami, Florida

Participants: Students, school leadership, student Kindness Ambassadors, My Buddy Bench

Project co-founders, and invited Miami-Dade County Public Schools and community.