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Gulliver Preparatory School is marking a defining moment in its 100-year legacy, breaking ground on a nearly 95,000-square-foot STEAM Complex at its Upper School Campus in Pinecrest.

The groundbreaking represents a major step forward for The Next 100: The Centennial Campaign for Gulliver – the largest philanthropic campaign in school history – with a goal of raising $100 million by 2030. To date, Gulliver has raised more than $70 million to advance its strategic priorities, including investments in exceptional educators, student programs and outcomes, and transformative learning environments.

Powered by philanthropy, the STEAM Complex will bring together the new STEM Commons and Arts + Innovation Center, creating dynamic spaces where students can conduct research, experiment, create, collaborate across disciplines, and translate ideas into real-world impact. Designed to support exceptional teaching while expanding opportunities for students to discover their strengths and pursue their interests, the project advances Gulliver’s vision to become Miami’s premier STEAM school and a national leader in future-ready education.

“In a thriving, globally connected city like Miami, outstanding schools will play a vital role in shaping the future of our community. At Gulliver, we are meeting the moment by nurturing curious minds and strong character, preparing students to lead, innovate, and live purposefully,” said Gulliver President Simon Hess. “This milestone represents a collective effort, made possible by the vision and generosity of our dedicated families. Their investment is taking physical form in spaces that will expand what is possible for our students today and for generations to come.”

The 35,000-square-foot STEM Commons will feature 16 classrooms and laboratories designed for advanced study, interdisciplinary exploration, and applied research, along with a 2,000-square-foot collaboration space and dedicated teacher planning areas. The building will also include a new indoor-outdoor dining facility and kitchen, creating additional spaces for students and faculty to connect throughout the school day. The Arts + Innovation Center will include a 6,000-square-foot central Agora, a 330-seat lecture hall, dance, orchestra, and visual arts studios, a blackbox theater, and professional performance and production capabilities. Together, the buildings will connect technical learning with creativity and real-world application, giving students greater opportunities to move from ideas to impact.

Construction of the STEAM Complex is being made possible through philanthropic support for The Next 100, including early leadership gifts from The Komaransky Family, The Buerstedde Family, The Carlin Family, The Sanford Family, Scarsini Family, The Tweddle Family, as well as from Gulliver’s Next-Level Teaching & Learning Founding Principals: The Belizan Blatt Family, The Bhalla Family, The Hu Family, The Keller Family, The MacKenzie Family, The McLaughlin Family, Natalie and Taq Freeman, and The Tayebati Family. Gulliver also recognizes the Cumming Group, Green Label Construction, Moss Construction Company, Stratus, the Village of Pinecrest, and Miami-Dade County for their partnership in bringing this vision to life.

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About Gulliver Preparatory School

Gulliver Preparatory School is a 501(c)(3) private, non-profit, independent, coeducational, nonsectarian day school with the mission to create an academic community devoted to educational excellence, with a personal touch, that fulfills each student’s potential. Founded in 1926, today Gulliver Prep serves more than 2,200 students in grades PK-12 with over 500 faculty and staff, representing more than 50 countries and cultures. As one of the largest and most diverse independent schools in the nation, Gulliver continues to attract families seeking a rigorous, future-ready education grounded in both academic excellence and character development.