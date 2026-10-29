Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach to Commemorate Kristallnacht November 9

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WHAT:

Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach, a committee of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, will commemorate Kristallnacht, known as the “Night of Broken Glass,” on Monday, November 9, 2026. An afternoon educational program for students and an evening community remembrance ceremony that honor the victims and survivors of Nazi persecution are open to media.

WHEN:

Monday, November 9, 2026, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Two media availabilities are scheduled:

4:30 p.m. – Student Program: Media will have an opportunity to cover an educational program for high school students and the participation of Holocaust survivors.

6:30 p.m. – Community Commemoration: Media will have an opportunity to cover the remembrance ceremony and community gathering, featuring a 105-year-old Holocaust Survivor, local elected officials and representatives from the Consulate General of Israel in Miami.

WHERE:

Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach

1933–1945 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

DETAILS:

Kristallnacht took place on November 9 and 10, 1938, when widespread violence against Jewish communities erupted throughout Nazi-occupied Germany and its territories. Jewish homes, businesses and synagogues were attacked and destroyed, marking a dramatic escalation in Nazi persecution that would ultimately lead to the Holocaust.

This annual commemoration underscores the importance of remembrance and education at a time when global antisemitism is soaring. According to the Anti-Defamation League, 2025 was the deadliest year for antisemitic attacks in over 30 years. The event is presented by the Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach, the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, the Florida Department of Education, the City of Miami Beach and community partners.

EDITORS’ NOTE: Interviews will be available with community leaders and Holocaust Survivors. Due to security protocol, all media must register in advance by Noon on November 9th and present credentials at the door. To register or for further information, please contact John P. David at john@davidpr.com or 305.724.3903.