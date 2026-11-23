at 7:30 p.m.

in

as one of the most noteworthy exhibition projects in Belen Jesuit Preparatory School’s history. Dedicated to the memory of Sondra Gilman, who devoted her life to advancing the recognition of photography within institutions such as the Whitney Museum of American Art, the exhibition reveals how Celso Gonzalez-Falla’s passion for art has shaped a vision of the world we share.

MEDIA NOTE: The media preview scheduled for Monday, November 30 at 11 a.m. has been canceled . Media are invited to attend the Opening Reception on Dec. 1st at 7:30 p.m. Available for interviews will be the collector, Celso Gonzalez-Fall and curator, Adriana Herrera, PhD. Media interested in attending can email communications@belenjesuit.org . Photos and video will be available after the opening event for anyone interested.



A 1953 graduate of Colegio de Belén in Havana, Cuba, Gonzalez-Falla has played a distinguished role in the arts as former president of the CINTAS Foundation and former chairman of the Board of Trustees of Aperture Foundation (2005–2014).

“Photography must speak to you—and do so in such a way that each time you look at it, it tells you something new, not only about the world but also about yourself,” says Gonzalez-Falla. After decades of collecting alongside Gilman, this exhibition marks the first curated presentation in the United States devoted exclusively to his personal collection.