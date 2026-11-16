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International Finance Bank (IFB) provided $1,130,000 to the AAA Scholarship Foundation, which will provide scholarships for approximately 130 at risk students in grades K-12.

The donation now in its sixth year, brings the bank’s contribution for scholarships to $5.31 million.

“At IFB, we believe investing in education is an investment in the future of our community. Through our partnership with AAA Scholarship Foundation, we are able to help expand educational opportunities for families while making a meaningful impact where we live and work,” said Vanessa Sanchez, Vice President and IFB’s Head of Marketing & Communications. “We are proud of our commitment since 2021.”

“We are so grateful for the valued support of International Finance Bank for the past six years. IFB’s generosity and commitment to the children we serve in Florida, has enabled AAA Scholarship Foundation to provide the gift of education to students in need,” said Kerri Vaughan, Managing Director of the AAA Foundation.

The AAA Scholarship Foundation is a nonprofit organization that has been focused on expanding educational opportunities for underserved, underrepresented and academically disadvantaged students for 16 years. The typical AAA Scholarship student is either below grade level, failing at their previous school, or both. Parents who find their children in these circumstances and care about their future look for viable options. They seek an atmosphere that challenges and engages their child to reverse inappropriate learning and/or social patterns and the lifelong negative impact they imply. They wish to change their child’s learning environment, acquaintances and the unfortunate predictable outcomes associated with school failure.

Another is the first-time student, who is just entering kindergarten. Parents, wanting to empower their child’s academic journey from day one, choose the AAA scholarship so that their child will have a quality education tailored specifically for their learning needs ensuring their time in school is a seamless experience from K-12.

“The State of Florida’s Tax Credit Scholarship Program allows companies that pay Florida corporate income tax to redirect tax liability to an approved Scholarship Funding Organization,” Sanchez said. “For the past six years, IFB has provided K-12 education scholarships for eligible children from lower-income families, helping them choose educational settings suited to their needs.”

About IFB

Established in 1983, International Finance Bank is a Miami-based financial institution serving Florida and New York City. IFB is a respected source of financial services for professionals and businesses in these markets, known for its excellence in service and commitment to customer success. IFB is a member of the FDIC. For more information, call (305) 648-8800 or visit www.ifbbank.com.