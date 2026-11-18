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InterContinental Miami is bringing the festive holiday spirit back to Downtown Miami. The iconic hotel welcomes revelers and locals to enjoy the magic of the season in a transformed winter wonderland, complete with beautiful decor, immersive experiences, and seasonal cheer at every turn. Guests can discover a hidden holiday pop-up bar, festive cabana, breakfast with Santa, and a special holiday suite decked out with all the trimmings, including its own Christmas tree.

The following is the schedule of holiday happenings at the iconic luxury downtown Miami property.

Festive Christmas Suite

Yuletide fans will want to book the Christmas-themed InterContinental Suite decked out in holiday decor, including a fully decorated Christmas tree, holiday movies, and even a hot cocoa bar with all the fixings. The luxury suite offers a separate living room and sleeping room, so the kids can get tucked in earlier while parents stay up later in the living room, enjoying a cozy night next to the glistening tree. Guests can stream holiday movies, enjoy a Hot Cocoa Bar and cookies included with their stay, order from an exclusive à la carte in-room dining menu, and enjoy Club InterContinental access with daily breakfast. The Christmas Suite is now available for booking online – HERE.

Frosty’s Hideaway

InterContinental Miami once again sprinkles holiday enchantment over Downtown Miami with Frosty’s Hideaway. This exclusive, underground Christmas pop-up bar creates a magical holiday atmosphere on select nights from Friday, December 4, 2026 – Saturday, December 26, 2026. For $57 per person (includes the house-made Coquito welcome drink and one seasonal drink; additional drinks available via cash bar), guests will enjoy a festive holiday escape with sparkling lights and whimsical decorations. Frosty’s will offer cocktails like the Coquito, Campfire Chocotini, Yule Mule, Jack Frost Espresso Martini, White Pine Negroni, and St. Nick’s Nightcap in an intimate setting (limited to 12 guests per session). Reservations are required and are accepted for a two-hour window per group, with seatings at 7PM and 9:30PM. Must be 21 or older to enter. Tickets are now on sale through Bucket Listers. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit HERE.

Sleigh in the Sun Cabana | December 1- 26

This festive season, trade winter chills for ocean breezes and sun-soaked celebrations with the Sleigh in the Sun Cabana Experience at InterContinental Miami. From December 1–26, the hotel’s exclusive Oceanview Plus cabana transforms into a whimsical Christmas retreat, complete with festive holiday décor, plush loungers, sparkling seasonal accents, and sweeping Atlantic Ocean views. Blending the magic of Christmas with Miami’s signature tropical charm, this Instagram-worthy poolside hideaway invites guests to sip, sparkle, and celebrate beneath the South Florida sunshine.

Adding to the holiday cheer, guests will enjoy a bottle of bubbles to craft festive Poinsettia cocktails and garnish.

Designed for up to six guests, the cabana is available for $400, plus a $150 food and beverage minimum, on a first-come, first-served basis. Whether gathering with friends, celebrating the season, or simply escaping the winter chill, this exclusive holiday hideaway offers a merry twist on poolside luxury, Miami-style. For more information and to book a cabana, visit https://www.icmiamihotel.com/ daylife.

Ugly Sweater Pawwty | December 9 from 5PM – 7PM

On Wednesday, December 9, the hotel hosts a festive edition of Paws Patio™ – Ugly Sweater Pawwty. Get in the Christmas spirit on the Bayside Terrace from 5PM to 7PM, where dogs are encouraged to wear their best and ugliest holiday-themed sweaters and enjoy the holiday season. The festive fun includes a free Santa photo with you and your pup, photo ops, and pup cups. Holiday music and local vendors will be spreading cheer while your pups enjoy the perfect play date. The event is free and open to the public with a cash bar.

ICON Live Continues with a Free Outdoor Performance by Rubixx | December 17 from 7PM – 9PM

ICON Live is back this December to spread holiday cheer with Miami’s favorite ’80s cover band, RUBIXX. Experience an electrifying evening of iconic ’80s hits mixed with holiday classics, bringing retro vibes and festive fun to center stage. Held on December 17 from 7PM to 9PM, ICON Live will bring music lovers together for a lively performance. Guests can enjoy the energetic sounds alongside handcrafted cocktails, creating an elevated yet laid-back experience in the heart of downtown Miami. This event is free and open to the public. A cash bar will be available with cocktails. Doors open at 6:30PM; and this event is open to all ages. To reserve tickets to the event, visit – HERE. The QR code on the Eventbrite ticket must be presented at the door.

Breakfast with Santa | December 12 from 8AM – 11AM

On Saturday, December 12th, cozy up to Santa himself while enjoying a buffet or à la carte breakfast at Olé. Kids and families are invited to a meet-and-greet and to interact with Santa for breakfast at Olé. Families can partake in photo ops and share their Christmas list with Santa. No reservation is required.

Noche Buena & Christmas at Toro Toro | December 24 & December 25 from noon – 10PM

This holiday season, immerse yourself in the magic of Noche Buena and Christmas at Toro Toro, where chef and restaurateur Richard Sandoval presents a specially curated à la carte dinner on Thursday, December 24, and Friday, December 26, from noon to 10PM.

Guests can enjoy signature Pan-Latin flavors and holiday favorites from the curated dinner menu. Appetizers include Lobster Bisque with sautéed shrimp, potato ragout, queso fresco espuma, and cilantro oil ($26); Lomo Saltado Empanada with seasoned beef, gouda cheese, and aji amarillo aioli ($21); and Noche Buena Salad with baby gem lettuce, roasted golden beets, sliced blood oranges, jicama root, candied walnuts, roasted peanuts, and green apple drizzled with balsamic-beet vinaigrette ($19). Main course highlights include Chipotle-Miso Black Cod with butternut squash purée, roasted parsnip, glazed cipollini, onion ash, and yuzu ponzu ($52); Roasted King Oyster Mushroom with celery root purée, crispy potato, charred leek, and tamarind-morita glaze ($38); and Beef Tenderloin served with vanilla sweet potato purée, roasted mission figs, charred broccolini, ancho demi-glace drizzled with Meyer lemon oil, and pepita ($46). End the holiday feast on a sweet note with dessert selections including Honeycrisp Apple Tartlet wrapped in baked vanilla crust, apple filling, and topped with vanilla cream ($19); and Nativity Mousse with whipped cranberry and blood orange compote, topped with honeycomb and frosted berries ($19). Reservations are encouraged and can be made on OpenTable – HERE.

New Year’s Sweets & Bubbles Rooftop VIP Fireworks | December 31 from 10PM – 1AM

Ring in the New Year in style with Seaside Sweets & Bubbles, a VIP fireworks viewing from InterContinental Miami’s most spectacular terrace in Downtown Miami on Thursday, December 31 from 10PM to 1AM. Priced at $220++ per person, guests can enjoy front-row VIP views of the midnight fireworks, a live DJ, festive cocktails, tapas-style savory bites, decadent sweets, two (2) complimentary drinks, and a midnight champagne toast as we count down to 2027. A cash bar will also be available. This event is open to both adults and children (soft drinks provided for guests under 21). Tickets are required, and seating is first come, first served. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit HERE.

New Year’s Eve at Toro Toro | December 31 from 7PM – 9PM (one seating)

Ring in the New Year with a memorable evening at Toro Toro Miami. Enjoy a fiery five-course dining experience and VIP Fireworks viewing with a midnight toast from 7PM to 9PM.

Priced at $395++ per person, the specially curated menu features a first course – Truffle Arancini with poblano aioli and fresh winter truffle; second course choice of Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with mâche, fennel, caramelized Granny Smith apple, toasted coconut, pepitas, Toma truffle cheese, and cherry vinaigrette, or Pork & Shrimp Gyoza with bonito flakes, edamame, ponzu butter, and caviar; third course – Roasted Sea Bass with cauliflower purée, English peas, charred sweet corn, smoked tomato coulis, crispy leeks, and Meyer lemon oil; fourth course – Wagyu Short Rib with potato mousseline, roasted asparagus, braised shallot, mocha demi-glace, and crispy shallot; and dessert – Champagne and Berries Pavlova with champagne cream, macerated strawberries, lemon curd, and fresh mint. Children dine for $175 per person. Reservations are encouraged and can be made on OpenTable – HERE.

InterContinental Miami is located at 100 Chopin Plaza in Downtown Miami. For more information on the property’s holiday programming, visit www.icmiamihotel.com/winter- wonderland.

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