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In business and cigar circles, the name Jonathan Drew (JD) and Drew Estate are synonymous with premium cigar culture. From a small boutique shop in the World Trade Center in 1996, Sann built Drew Estate into America’s largest premium cigar company, with demand for its cult-favorite brands handmade in Nicaragua, including partnerships with Metallica’s James Hetfield and Pappy Van Winkle bourbon. Now, he’s casting his keen business acumen, eye for design, and globetrotting-fueled energy to Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood with the unveiling of J.SANN & SON, his first proprietary brick-and-mortar destination featuring a retail tobacconist, cigar factory, bar, lounge, chef-driven dining and live entertainment. Set to open to the public in February 2027, this ambitious undertaking signals JD’s evolution from a visionary force in the premium cigar world to a hospitality impresario, bringing together his passions for design, great food & beverage, music, entertainment and, of course, fine cigars.

“In every aspect, J.SANN & SON Wynwood was designed to create a sense of escape from the minute you step into the premium cigar wonderland,” says Sann. “For 30 years, I’ve been building cigar brands. Now Drew Estate and I are building a place where those brands, the people who love them and the culture surrounding them can come together. Someday, I hope my son walks through those doors and understands exactly why his name is on the building. While cigars are at its foundation, hospitality is at its heart. J.SANN & SON will be a place where Miami locals and visitors can gather over an exceptional cocktail, enjoy live music, share a meal and experience the timeless ritual of a fine cigar. Finally, the J.SANN venue was designed to be woman-welcoming and woman-catered-to, hospitality with intention.”

So, what can be expected when J.SANN & SON’s doors open later this year? A sense of mystery abounds, but here’s a glimpse of what’s to come:

Passing through the Parisian-style botanical courtyard, guests will enter the main bar, a gorgeously warm space resplendent with distinctive details, meticulously designed and built by JD and Chef Julia Ning themselves. Its signature GREEN CROSS is sure to become a ubiquitous image on social media.

Ensuring cocktail greatness, J.SANN & SON has partnered with none other than Unfiltered Hospitality to design its bar program. An inventive cocktail and spirit menu will feature exclusive offerings from The Macallan, Flor de Cana, and more.

A chef-driven culinary experience led by Chef Julia Ning, formerly of Miami’s Station 5 and Khong River House. Ning will also serve as Director of Operations for J.SANN & SON Wynwood.

A groundbreaking approach to non-alcoholic beverages, with a thoughtfully curated program that places alcohol-free offerings on equal footing with traditional cocktails, reflecting Sann’s vision of redefining the bar experience and creating a welcoming destination for everyone, whether they choose to drink alcohol or not.

A state-of-the-art, custom-built clean-air smoke-removal system (costing more than half a million dollars), designed to ensure that even those who aren’t tobacco enthusiasts still find J.SANN & SON a welcoming and comfortable environment.

Creating a sense of mystery while giving each space its own distinct atmosphere, theater-quality green velvet curtains (a J.SANN & SON signature design element) separate the bar from The Lounge, an intimate yet lively room with major supper club vibes, a stage, and top-of-the-line sound system. It will play host to an ongoing series called “Stage & Story,” engaging with cigar and non-cigar luminaries in an intimate setting. More details to come.

The only stateside shop-in-shop for 154-year-old French design house S.T. Dupont.

A premium tobacconist, showcasing the cigar industry’s most celebrated, rare, and exclusive cigars and, of course, the full Drew Estate portfolio.

Guests will be able to tour the Family Factory during broad operating hours. This is a real, full-time cigar production and the birthplace of the J.SANN & SON brand, including the new Thirteen Years in partnership with artist Cleon Peterson.

A brick-and-mortar retail destination for cigar lovers featuring an array of blends exclusive to J.SANN & SON Wynwood.

The bar will seat 24 guests; the lounge will accommodate 50.

Guests approach J.SANN & SON through a Parisian-style courtyard, leading to double doors that open into the bar. In Phase Two of the exterior’s transformation, the additional 3,000-square-foot outdoor space will feature an extension of the bar, creating a lovely, under-roof gallery to smoke, cocktail and commune.

In addition to hosting Stage & Story experiences across the calendar year – from exclusive, invitation-only brand release parties and spirit tastings to intimate concerts and more – J.SANN & SON is also positioned to become one of 2027’s hottest private event spaces, thanks to its thoughtful design and a flexible layout that allows for distinct settings and experiences. Also in the works, a special multi-tiered membership branch of the J.SANN & SON experience, as well as the unveiling of its spirit & cigar locker program.

Details to be revealed closer to opening.

J.SANN & SON will open in February 2027 at 359 NW 28 Street in Wynwood, Miami. For more information, visit jsannandson.com; follow on social media @jsannandson.