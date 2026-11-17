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FCSPA Conference Day 2 at MDC North Campus on November 13, 2026.

For the 16th consecutive year, The Reporter, Miami Dade College’s (MDC) award-winning student newspaper, was named the top two-year college newspaper in Florida at the 67th annual Florida College System Publications Association (FCSPA) awards.

The awards ceremony, hosted at MDC North Campus, took place on Saturday, Nov. 14, and recognized outstanding student journalism and publications from across the Florida College System. The Reporter earned awards in 15 of 19 individual categories, including nine first-place honors, accumulating a total of 39 points. The competition evaluated newspapers published during the 2025-26 academic year.

“In a time when pursuing a career in journalism is increasingly difficult, recognitions like this are what keep us students motivated,” said Yazid Guelida, who served as The Reporter’s editor-in-chief last school year, when the award-winning entries were produced. “The stories we write are important, and these awards affirm that the hard work and long nights are all worth it.”

In addition to earning the top overall honor in general excellence, The Reporter received first-place awards in news story, feature story, sports story, sports column, illustration, news photo, picture story, social media and newspaper design.

Photographer Lucas Duarte also won an Inner Circle Award for placing among the top three in four different categories.

MDC’s literary magazines also earned top honors at this year’s competition. Miambiance, published by Kendall Campus, earned first place and was named Best Magazine Overall, while AXIS, published by North Campus, took second place in its division.

Now in its 16th year, The Reporter is a 16-page publication that prints monthly, with a circulation of 10,250 copies per print cycle. Its coverage is complemented by a biweekly newsletter and a website. The newspaper is distributed across all eight MDC campuses and maintains newsrooms at the North, Wolfson and Kendall campuses.

The publication’s success is particularly noteworthy given that MDC does not have a traditional journalism school. Instead, students develop their reporting, writing, photography and editing skills through the College’s mass communication/journalism associate degree program and practical experience in a working newsroom. Under the guidance of adviser Manolo Barco, students cover campus life, community issues, sports and other stories while gaining experience in the standards and practices of professional journalism.

Over the past 16 years, The Reporter has earned 237 state awards, including 150 first-place honors. MDC student newspapers have also received 22 National Pacemaker Awards, among the highest distinctions in collegiate journalism.

The publication has served as a launching pad for careers in the news industry. Its alumni have gone on to work at The New York Times, The Washington Post, Bloomberg News, USA Today and The Miami Herald.

As the journalism industry continues to evolve, The Reporter provides students with an opportunity to learn the profession firsthand, develop their editorial judgment and build the skills needed to tell meaningful stories and serve their communities.

Following is a list of this year’s individual awards:

FIRST PLACE

Yazid Guelida , News Story

, News Story Pietra Romano , Feature Story

, Feature Story Nicholas Gowdy , Sports Story

, Sports Story Alberto Hernnadez , Sports Column

, Sports Column Yaribel Rodriguez , Illustration

, Illustration Lucas Duarte , News Photo

, News Photo Lucas Duarte , Picture Story

, Picture Story Ivette Gomez , Social Media

, Social Media Reporter Staff, Newspaper Design

SECOND PLACE

Ninette Portero , General Column

, General Column Louis Rosasco , Arts Review

, Arts Review Lucas Duarte , Feature Photo

, Feature Photo Lucas Duarte , Sports Photo

, Sports Photo Yazid Guelida , Newspaper Design

, Newspaper Design Reporter Staff, Headlines

For more information, contact Manolo Barco, The Reporter adviser, at 305-237-1255.