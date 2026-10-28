MIA becomes the world’s largest cargo airport to launch an AI-powered digital platform

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Miami International Airport is now the busiest cargo hub in the world to launch an AI-powered communications platform, designed to streamline supply chain logistics, decrease traffic, and reduce carbon emissions. The new Airport Cargo Community System (ACCS), developed by industry leader Kalé, creates a shared online portal for MIA’s extensive network of freight forwarders, cargo handlers, truckers, carriers, and ground handlers, reducing reliance on fragmented, manual information exchange. The launch was announced at The International Air Cargo Association’s (TIACA) Air Cargo Forum in Miami on October 27.

I am thrilled that MIA is now the busiest cargo hub in the world to leverage this cutting-edge technology. Most importantly, this is about making MIA more future-ready: simplifying and expediting the movement of goods through our global gateway, supporting the businesses and jobs that depend on international trade, and ensuring that our airport remains an industry leader not just in cargo volume, but also in efficiency and sustainability.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Currently, cargo trucks arrive at MIA with limited information about their arrival times and cargo types, increasing congestion, carbon emissions, and inefficiencies. The new platform will improve information sharing, advanced planning, and truck scheduling. The ACCS will also help reduce waiting times and increase productivity across MIA’s cargo ecosystem. This will also serve as the foundational digital infrastructure for MIA to connect with its international partner airports, further facilitating the flow of goods along specific international trade lanes.

MIA handled a record 3.4 million U.S. tons of freight in 2025, making it the busiest freight airport in the U.S. and the third busiest in the world, trailing only the Far East hubs of Hong Kong and Shanghai. MIA’s total cargo volume requires a daily average of 190 cargo-only flights and more than 1,600 truck trips. If the ACCS were adopted across MIA’s entire cargo operation, it would yield massive environmental and sustainability benefits. Based on modest estimates of savings of 15% in paper handling and an average of two hours of truck turnaround time, implementing Kalé’s ACCS across MIA’s cargo community has the potential to save 5,900 U.S. tons of carbon dioxide emissions, 3,000 trees, and up to $250 million in operational costs in the air cargo supply chain annually.

Our research shows that cargo community systems are already improving collaboration and visibility across the industry, and MIA gives us an opportunity to apply those benefits at one of the world’s major cargo gateways. With 3.4 million US tons of freight moving through MIA last year, small inefficiencies can quickly grow in scale, and a common digital platform has the potential to make a meaningful operational difference. This will also help MIA digitally link with the world.

Amar More, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kale.

Miami International Airport, America’s busiest airport for international freight and the second busiest for international passengers, is receiving an unprecedented investment of $14 billion in capital improvements and maintenance upgrades. MIA offers more flights to Latin America and the Caribbean than any other U.S. airport and is also the leading economic engine for Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida, generating $212 billion in business revenue and approximately 60 percent of all international visitors to Florida annually.

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