Miami Beach Earns ‘Best of the Best’ Award for its Beaches

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The 7.1 miles of beach and dune system that form the first line of defense against sea level rise and major storms in Miami Beach has taken first place in the national “Best of the Best” Restored Beach Award by the American Shore and Beach Preservation Association.

“This award honors the decades of work by our city staff, our county and federal partners, and the leaders who came before us to protect this shoreline,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner. “Our beaches and dunes are more than a tourist draw. They’re our first line of defense against storms and rising seas, and I’m committed to keeping them strong for the next generation.”

With more than 1,000 members, including Miami Beach and other coastal communities, the American Shore and Beach Preservation Association announced the award last month as part of its centennial celebration in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The city finished ahead of nine finalists based on more than 2,800 votes cast nationwide.

“Miami Beach is an iconic restored beach and serves as the ultimate national gold standard for how large-scale beach nourishment can reverse environmental damage, provide critical storm protection and drive a historic economic turnaround,” shared Executive Director Nicole Elko of the American Shore and Beach Preservation Association.

Out of 100 coastal projects reviewed for the competition, Miami Beach had the oldest renourishment project, dating back to its successful completion in 1985. The project kickstarted a longstanding regional beach erosion control and hurricane protection program. Periodic renourishment projects have replenished eroded shoreline areas and helped sustain the region’s beaches through coordination among the City of Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other state and federal partners.

“Our city is fortunate to have a robust renourished beach serving as incredible nature-based infrastructure. Beach renourishment is not a one-time undertaking as sand moves naturally through coastal systems, and beaches are continually affected by waves, currents, wind and storms,” explained Miami Beach Chief Resilience Officer and Director of Environment and Sustainability Amy Knowles. “Sustaining a healthy, usable shoreline requires long-term monitoring, periodic intervention and continued coordination among government partners.”

At various times, this work has involved placing beach-quality sand along critically eroded shoreline segments to restore beach width and improve the shoreline’s ability to absorb wave energy. Broader coastal stewardship efforts include protecting and managing dunes, native vegetation and wildlife habitat for nesting sea turtles and other coastal species.