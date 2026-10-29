Miami Dade College Resumes Management and Operation of Tower Theater Miami on Nov. 1

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Miami Dade College (MDC) will resume management and operation of Tower Theater Miami on Nov. 1, returning to the historical Little Havana venue it operated for more than 20 years. The college is preparing the theater for its next chapter as a cultural destination for the greater Miami community.

MDC’s Miami Film Festival will manage the theater, including its programming, rentals and day-to-day operations. In addition to films, the venue will host live performances and offer space for community organizations, nonprofits, filmmakers, artists and other cultural partners to present their work.

The theater remains temporarily closed while MDC and Miami Film Festival complete facility improvements. It is expected to reopen to audiences in early 2027. A public reopening date and programming details will be announced once confirmed.

“Tower Theater is more than a historic landmark. It is part of Miami’s cultural identity and has brought generations of families together through film, art and shared experiences,” said MDC President Madeline Pumariega. “As we celebrate its 100th anniversary, Miami Dade College is proud to once again serve as a steward of this treasured institution. We look forward to honoring its rich history while expanding opportunities for artists, filmmakers and our community to experience all that this extraordinary venue has to offer.”

Among the planned improvements is LOPU Tech’s sound-transparent Cine LEDMAX screen, which will make Tower Theater Miami only the second cinema in the United States to feature the technology. Additional plans include upgrades to cinema and performance equipment to support both film screenings and live performances. Updated concessions will expand food and beverage options, and new furniture and lounge areas will create places to gather beyond the auditoriums.

Plans also call for a more functional box office with regular staffing to assist patrons and visitors on Calle Ocho, as well as building repairs and infrastructure upgrades designed to help improve comfort and safety. Together, these investments are intended to make Tower Theater Miami a more welcoming, versatile cultural venue and improve the overall patron experience. As work moves forward, MDC will continue to assess the facility’s needs and develop plans that preserve its historic character.

“Some of the best theater experiences happen when a film or performance sparks a conversation that continues long after the audience leaves,” said James Woolley, executive director of Miami Film Festival. “We want people to find that at Tower Theater, whether they’re discovering a new filmmaker, enjoying a live performance or returning to a place they’ve loved for years.”

MDC is working with organizers to accommodate all existing bookings. The college is investing additional resources to schedule improvement work around those events and avoid disrupting their programs. New rental requests for 2027 are being accepted through the “Rental Requests” link at TowerTheaterMiami.com.

Before the public reopening, a centennial block party is planned beside Tower Theater Miami on Dec. 10, 2026. The date marks 100 years since the theater first opened its doors. The celebration will honor the neighbors, businesses, patrons, filmmakers and artists who shaped its history. Event details will be announced separately.

“Tower Theater is part of Miami’s story, especially the story of Little Havana and the families who built a community here,” said City of Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins. “MDC brings years of experience operating this theater and a longstanding commitment to the arts and historic preservation. We look forward to working together to preserve this landmark and support its next chapter.”

MDC began operating Tower Theater Miami in 2002 under an agreement with the City of Miami. During more than two decades of stewardship, the college welcomed over 1.2 million visitors. Its programming included independent and international films, Miami Film Festival and GEMS screenings, premieres and conversations with filmmakers. The theater also hosted local art exhibitions, free educational screenings for students and subsidized rentals for nonprofits.

MDC’s commitment to the arts extends to Miami Book Fair, Miami Film Festival, Live Arts Miami, Museum of Art and Design and Koubek Center. MDC also cares for the historic Freedom Tower, which celebrated its centennial in 2025 and reopened following preservation work.

Tower Theater Miami opened in December 1926 with the silent romantic comedy “The Palm Beach Girl.” In 1931, then-owner Wolfson-Meyer Theatrical Enterprises of Miami (Wometco) commissioned architect Robert Law Weed to redesign the theater. That redesign gave the theater the distinctive Art Deco appearance that remains part of Calle Ocho’s landscape.

As Cuban exiles settled in Little Havana in the 1960s, Tower Theater Miami began showing English-language films with Spanish subtitles and later Spanish-language films. For many Cuban families, the theater offered an introduction to American culture. Some credit its screenings with helping them learn English and adjust to life in Miami.

“We are thrilled to have MDC back at the Tower Theater. They understand programming and we are excited to see what comes next,” said Suzy Batlle, Azucar Ice Cream owner and president of Viernes Culturales. “We are excited to celebrate our culture, music and the arts. We can’t wait to have audiences back.”

Miami Film Festival will share progress updates, photographs and milestones at TowerTheaterMiami.com, along with centennial celebration details and future programming announcements.

About Tower Theater Miami

MDC’s historic Tower Theater Miami first opened its doors in December 1926 and is one of the city’s oldest cultural landmarks. Located on Calle Ocho in the heart of Little Havana, next to Domino Park, the Art Deco theater has served generations of residents and visitors through independent and international films, cultural events, educational programs and exhibitions. Miami Dade College will resume management and operation on Nov. 1, 2026, with its Miami Film Festival managing the venue. Future programming will include film screenings, live performances and opportunities for community organizations and cultural partners to use the space. For updates, visit TowerTheaterMiami.com.