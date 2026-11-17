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Thanks to a new agreement, Miami-Dade County and American Airlines are advancing a strategic partnership that will continue to bolster high-paying aviation jobs, create new opportunities for business growth, and strengthen Miami International Airport’s (MIA) position as a leading global gateway — home to one of American’s largest and most connected hubs.

The agreement, approved by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the Board of County Commissioners on November 17, allows Miami-Dade County to acquire Hangar 890, Building 891, and associated property from a third party, while guaranteeing that American continues to have the facilities needed to support its aircraft maintenance operations and longstanding presence at MIA. The initiative builds on an ongoing partnership that continues to drive economic growth, support local businesses, and create opportunities for Miami-Dade County residents.

For American, the agreement preserves long-term maintenance operations at its most internationally connected gateway, supports more than 650 skilled aircraft maintenance positions, and provides greater flexibility to meet future business needs.

For MIA, the agreement creates opportunities to modernize aviation facilities, improve operational efficiency, and unlock strategically important airport property for future development and expanded business opportunities.

For Miami-Dade County, the agreement helps protect high-paying jobs, supports workforce development, encourages future investment, and strengthens the airport’s role as a major economic engine for local businesses and families.

American, Miami-Dade County’s largest private employer, employs nearly 16,000 team members locally. Its operations at MIA generate an annual economic impact of more than $30 billion, supporting over 40,000 direct, indirect, and induced jobs across the region.

“Miami International Airport is one of our County’s greatest economic engines. Partnerships like this ensure we continue turning that strength into opportunity for our residents. By deepening our longstanding partnership with American Airlines, the anchor partner at MIA, we are protecting and growing hundreds of good-paying aviation jobs, creating new business opportunities, and building a solid foundation for future investment. This is a win for American Airlines, a win for MIA, and most importantly, a win for Miami-Dade County’s families, businesses, and future generations.”

-Miami-Dade County Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava

“This agreement reflects the value of our longstanding partnership with American Airlines and our shared commitment to MIA’s continued success. It allows us to plan strategically for future growth, expand business opportunities, and strengthen the infrastructure that supports our airport community. By working together, we are positioning MIA to remain competitive while supporting the economic vitality of Miami-Dade County.”

-MIA Director and CEO, Ralph Cutie

“Miami is a cornerstone of American’s international network and a consequential part of our long-term growth strategy. This agreement reinforces our dedication to our Miami team and preserves our ability to continue growing our network to more destinations around the world for our customers. We are proud to build on our longstanding relationship with Miami-Dade County, where we are deeply invested in the continued success of this incredible community.”

-American Airlines Senior Vice President of MIA Operations Juan Carlos Liscano

Beyond the immediate benefits, this initiative reflects a shared vision for MIA’s future — one that prioritizes good-paying jobs, responsible investment, business expansion, and long-term economic opportunity.

Together, Miami-Dade County, MIA, and American Airlines are building on a successful partnership that protects jobs, opens doors for business growth, and creates lasting opportunities for residents and businesses throughout the community.