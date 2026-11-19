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Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez announced the return of $3,311,000 in unused fees to The Children’s Trust, reinforcing his office’s commitment to fiscal responsibility, efficient government operations, and ensuring that taxpayer dollars continue benefiting the residents of Miami-Dade County.

The return represents funds that were not needed to cover the operating expenses of the Tax Collector’s Office and are being distributed back to the public agencies entitled to receive them. Rather than spending every dollar available, the office has prioritized responsible budgeting, operational efficiency, and returning unused revenues to the community.

Under Florida Statute 218.36(2), county tax collectors are required to distribute excess fees annually to the taxing authorities they serve. Through careful financial management, the Tax Collector’s Office ensures that public funds not required for its operations are returned to the agencies that provide essential services throughout Miami-Dade County.

“Every dollar we return represents a dollar that can continue making a difference in our community,” said Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez. “Our responsibility is not simply to collect revenue, but to manage public funds with integrity, transparency, and accountability. Returning more than $3.3 million to The Children’s Trust demonstrates that government can operate efficiently while ensuring that resources are available to support the next generation of Miami-Dade residents.”

For more than two decades, The Children’s Trust has played a vital role in improving the lives of children and families throughout Miami-Dade County. Established by local voters, the organization invests in programs focused on early childhood education, youth development, health and wellness, and strengthening families. Its partnerships with schools, nonprofit organizations, and community providers help ensure that children have access to the resources and opportunities they need to succeed.

The return of $3,311,000 provides additional financial resources to an organization whose work reaches thousands of families across Miami-Dade County, supporting initiatives that promote educational achievement, healthy development, and family stability.

Fernandez emphasized that responsible government spending is especially important as families and public institutions face increasing financial pressures.

“Families across Miami-Dade are making difficult financial decisions every day, and government has an obligation to demonstrate that same discipline,” Fernandez said. “But fiscal responsibility should never come at the expense of our children. By controlling expenses and returning funds we did not need to spend, we are helping ensure that organizations like The Children’s Trust have the resources to continue their important mission.”

Fernandez also recognized the leadership of The Children’s Trust President and CEO James R. Haj and his team for their continued dedication to serving Miami-Dade’s children and families.

“I want to thank James Haj and the entire team at The Children’s Trust for their extraordinary commitment to our community,” Fernandez added. “Investing in our children means investing in the future of Miami-Dade County. We are proud that the financial discipline of our office allows us to return these funds to an organization that makes a meaningful difference in so many lives.”

The latest return reflects the Tax Collector’s Office’s broader commitment to providing efficient, accessible public services while maintaining strict oversight of expenditures and maximizing the amount of unused fees returned to local taxing authorities.

“Good government is not measured by how much money it spends, but by how responsibly it manages the resources entrusted to it,” Fernandez concluded. “These funds belong to the people of Miami-Dade County, and returning them is part of our commitment to serving the public with integrity, accountability, and results.”

Dariel Fernandez

Tax Collector

Miami-Dade County